BizTalk: AED Celebrate National Economic Development Week





This article was written by Adam Henry of CEcD, Business Development Manager at Arlington Economic Development.

Earlier this month, Arlington Economic Development participated in National Economic Development Week. This week celebrates the active contribution of economic development experts to regions, regions and states across the United States.

The National Economic Development Week is founded by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the world’s largest organization serving economic development professionals, and has more than 5,000 members worldwide. The IEDC best defines “economic developers as the economic well-being of communities by creating, maintaining and expanding jobs that promote growth, increase wealth and provide a stable tax base. To promote quality of life. “

In celebrating the contribution that economic development makes to the community, we also recognize that no contribution is possible without good partnerships and strategic investments to make the community attractive to existing and future businesses. I will.

Below are examples of partnerships and investments that AEDs have joined to support the business community and enhance their profile as an ideal place to do business.

Gazelle Grant Program — Launched in 2016, Arlington Economic Development’s Gazelle Grant program was designed as a contracting incentive program for fast-growing “Gazelle” technology companies. The program is a tool that helps Arlington’s high-tech ecosystem grow by expanding its high-tech employment base and reducing vacancy rates in commercial real estate. Since the start of the program, Arlington Economic Development has attracted and expanded five high-growth technology companies in Gazelle Grant. To date, the program has helped create and maintain an estimated 778 jobs and absorb over 83,000 square feet of commercial space. Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance — In September 2019, 10 jurisdictions in Northern Virginia gathered to announce the formation of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance (NOVA EDA). Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, Fairfax City, Fairfax County Economic Development Bureau, Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, Manassas City, Manassas Spark City, Prince William County Economic Development Bureau are members of NOVAEDA I will. .. Created following the announcement of Amazon HQ2 and VirginiaTech Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia, NOVA EDA has developed a strong brand and story that enhances regional collaboration and demonstrates the value proposition of doing business in Northern Virginia. .. Arlington SME Emergency GRANT Program — In response to the 2020 outbreak, Arlington County has partnered with the Arlington Department of Industrial Development and Ballston, Crystal City, and Rosslyn Business Improvement Districts to make an emergency. Developed and implemented the GRANT program. To support SMEs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, Arlington County has supported 393 businesses through a $ 2.8 million program, awarding up to $ 10,000 per company.

These examples are just a few of the many ways Arlington’s economic development efforts make the community a competitive and viable option for businesses to launch, expand and find businesses.

Arlington provides an environment for further diversifying the economy, expanding the technology ecosystem and improving financial well-being and quality of life for all residents through existing business support and programs to attract new investments to the community. I am in a good position to do it.

