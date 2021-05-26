OnePlus prepares new camera-equipped TV for Google Duo





Over the past few years, OnePlus has debuted in India a collection of Android TV devices that offer high-end panels and unique features at a fairly reasonable price. Now, the new OnePlus TV is coming soon, and it looks like a camera has been added in a timely manner.

According to tipsters Ishan Agarwal and Price Baba, the “OnePlus U1S TV” series will arrive in India in the not too distant future. This update to the OnePlus mid-tier range clearly includes 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes, with the potential to enter the Rs52,999 stadium for about $ 730 at that price.

Currently, the release date is unknown, but in particular, we have discovered that the OnePlus “50UC1A00” will pass the Bluetooth SIG this week. This is very likely to be one of these devices.

As far as features are concerned, the above report mentions 30W speakers including HDR10 +, 60Hz refresh rate, “voice control”, and tuning from Dynaudio. It also runs Android TV 10. This is an update from the brand’s current model, all running on Android 9.

Perhaps the most notable feature of this new OnePlus TV is the built-in 1080p camera that connects to the TV for Google Duo. During last year’s pandemic, Duo was added to Android TV. Apart from that, the connection includes “dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports supporting ARC, Ethernet port, AV input, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports”.

Exclusive: OnePlus will soon launch a new 4K LED U1 STV series with 50 “, 55” and 65 “screen sizes and an external 1080p TV camera for Google Duo.

HDR 10+, 60Hz MEMC, Android 10, Voice Control and 30W speakers are co-tuned by Dynaudio.

Please give me details and credit: https: //t.co/5qd2prJmVg

–Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) May 26, 2021

