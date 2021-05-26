UMass researchers say new fishing technologies are challenging conservation activists





When Ernest Hemingway wrote The Old Man and the Sea, the legendary writer described a modern version of the ancient Contestman against fish, hunters, and hunts, performed in the romantic context of the open ocean.

Studies by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst show that modern technology is scaling anglers and poses challenges to fish management and policymaking.

If science can’t keep up with assessing the impact of technological innovation and informing management and policy, it can be really harmful to fish, Andy Danylchuk said. It may eventually mean that the number of fish is reduced and the fishing experience is worse for anglers.

Danylchuk cites advances in aerial drones, social media scout reports, and hook design as new benefits for fishermen who use them. His report comes that the spring fishing season will send millions of North American anglers to waterways throughout North America.

The question is not just whether new technology keeps fishing away from fair fights. This report addresses serious nature conservation issues that are often overlooked by environmentalists focusing on the treatment of pets, livestock and other mammals.

Danylchuk, a professor of fish conservation at UMass, said the impact of technology on fish ecosystems should not be underestimated, and that the unknowns are still very high.

Danylchuk is not anti-fishing. He is not even anti-technology in the most literal sense.

His research points out that policy makers need to take a futuristic view, both for the benefit of non-replicating ecosystems and for future generations of fishermen. Without plans, future athletes may be denied the positive experience that today’s fishermen enjoy, he said.

Recreational anglers have always been a strong voice for protection. He said they were one of the first stakeholder groups to warn about possible environmental harm if something changed and they could no longer catch fish.

It turns out that what is good for the fishing community is good for fish. More healthy fish means a more enjoyable and successful fishing experience.

Danylchuk says that responsibility for the impact of improved technology lies primarily with the research and management community. He says they have to pay more attention to the effects of high-tech fishing gear.

Danylchuk co-authored a report on this issue with Steven Cooke, a professor of fish ecology at Carleton University’s Department of Biology in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The important message here is that resource management agencies need to share their experiences and scientists need to study the impact of innovation in recreational fishing more intensively, Danylchuk and Cooke said. Said in the report.

Much of today’s technology is never seen in the reruns of American Sportsman, who were exposed to fishing (and hunting) on ​​national television from 1965 to 1986. Even the resurrection of the series in the early 2000s did not feature current gadgets such as scented battery-powered artificial lures that attract minnow-moving fish.

The days of Roscoe V. Gadoa Bout Gaddis, the name of a celebrity fishing deceased in 1986, did not anticipate underwater cameras or fishfinders to help find and observe potential prey. In recent years, social media scout reports have narrowed down where fish can be found.

Even hooks are great, especially when catching and holding large fish. Fishing sports fly under the popular radar of media coverage, but Danylchuk cites it as the second most popular leisure activity in North America, right behind gardening.

Danylchuks’ interests and his concerns are shared with others. Fishing advocates rarely face the same environmental problems and fair sports public surveillance that hunters do, but Danylchuk says they are potentially sensitive to damaging their sports. say.

Nevertheless, the speed of progress challenges the ability to measure its impact, as is the case with many technology-driven aspects of modern life.

From improving fish discovery and catch, to emulating natural prey and access to previously inaccessible bodies of water, to anglers who share their achievements with others, technology is all about recreational fishing, Cook said. The sides are completely changed.

