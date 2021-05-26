Laura Whitmore is at the forefront of the new Laybuy Master Your Money campaign — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Television and radio presenter Laura Whitmore has been announced as the face of Master Your Money. This is a new campaign to buy Rayby, a postpaid provider for UK women under the age of 40.

It aims to encourage women to talk about their money concerns and manage their finances with a new 5-minute financial health check tool.

As part of the campaign, Millennial financial expert Erie Austin Williams has been appointed as a Ravis Women’s Money Mentor to provide advice hosted on FinTechs social channels and websites.

To get started, Whitmore leveraged her own personal experience with money and Laybuys expert advice to provide guidance to followers through a series of Instagram posts and live Instagram Q & A on Wednesday, June 2nd. I will.

I hope that opening this conversation will get rid of stigma, encourage women to speak more freely about their financial concerns, and in doing so prepare them for their financial future. ..

Under pressure

This initiative is consistent with Rayby’s survey of 5,000 British adults, with nearly four in five women under the age of 40 worried about their economy and nearly half of them having their own financial future. Concerns about this are cited as one of the greatest stresses of everyday life.

According to our research, more than one-third of women under the age of 40 are concerned that they do not have enough savings to retire and that they cannot support their families the way they want. Leyby co-founder Robin Lorov said almost half of Gen Z and Millennial women are worried that they will never own their own home.

Women under the age of 40 are also stressed about their personal finances, but are also reluctant to seek advice or talk to friends about money concerns, a quarter of women in the UK. These have never asked for advice on their finances.

