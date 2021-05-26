Amazon Acquires MGM Studios – TechCrunch for $ 8.45 billion





Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch on Wednesday, May 26th. Yes, I was planning to participate in a large Amazon-MGM deal, but first I need to chat about the startup. Have you heard about Poparazzi? If you have children you might have — it’s the latest social phenomenon. And it just reached the top of the App Store. (Unfortunately not Puparazzi!)

Yes, I am old too. Take a look if you want to know what the kids are doing. Well, the rest of the news. -Alex

TechCrunch’s Top 3 Amazon Takes MGM: The Biggest News Today is the Huge Amazon-MGM Trading, Worth Over $ 8 Billion. Purchasing in that studio will help strengthen Amazon with a combination of tech companies that make huge investments in online video space. Observers believe that e-commerce giants are planning to use MGM to enhance their prime services and include more services to reduce the likelihood of consumers churn. Which ring is hollow in us: who is going to give up prime, is it movie dependent? I feel that the relationship with shipping speed is weak. Global FinTech Boom: This morning, Clara announced a new round just months after raising capital from the previous round. Mexican startups are working in the corporate spending market, a niche of startups that recently saw a $ 2.5 billion withdrawal in the United States, and more capital for both Lamp and Brex. What we have read here is that many early fintech formulas that work in the United States will be widely accepted worldwide. IPO Revival: Recent Flywire IPO pricing (strong) and first day trading (even stronger) show that the temporarily slowed public offering market is back. So Robin Hood, let’s go? Startup and VC

Below are five of the most delicious venture capital rounds covered by TechCrunch, showing off their niche and round-sized array.

UKs Paysend Raises $ 125 Million for Mobile B2B Payments: You are allowed to wonder if all recent FinTech rounds include both companies and payments. I felt that way too. But what is important for Paysend is that the model of providing SMB online payment services has been around since the UK left the EU. Even structural separation does not seem to stop British fintech. Yalo will raise $ 50 million for conversational commerce. This is the technical startup round that represents the year. Did you procure within a year? Okay. In contrast, did the company have the money to find it? Okay. And did COVID accelerate the business? Okay. Yalo is betting that the way online purchases are changing. This is technology, if you’ve heard of it. And venture capitalists are lined up to bet. Skiff raises $ 3.7 million for encrypted Google Docs: it’s a pitch according to our own Zackwitterker. Basically, Skiff mimics the familiar features of Google Docs, but with end-to-end encryption. As a privacy fan, I delve into the project. Treet has raised $ 2.8 million to help brands resell their products. The online resale market is huge. Like Poshmark, ThreadUp is now open to the public. But Treet is convinced that there is still room for technology in the market. In other words, we plan to bring the brand into our resale market. It’s not the wealthiest startup around, but given the sheer number of brands out there, it has a pretty huge TAM to grow.

Finally, African FinTech OPay is in the process of launching a huge new round. Based on data reported earlier this week by TechCrunch, the investment could help push total continental 2021 venture capital to new heights.

7 Questions to Ask Before Moving Your Startup to Florida

Cities such as Miami, Pittsburgh and Austin have been drawing talent and wealth from Silicon Valley for years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend.

In recent months, many investors and entrepreneurs have made a noisy departure to Miami because of the region’s favorable business environment and quality of life. It’s always good to consider your options, but before booking a mobile van for a sunshine state or an emerging technology hub, there are some basic questions that entrepreneurs should ask themselves.

(Extra Crunch is a membership program that helps founders and startup teams move forward. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Co., Ltd.

I didn’t intend to touch on Amazon-MGM trading anymore here in the Big Tech section, leaving room for all other types of news.

Facebook is considering allowing both Big Blue app and Instagram users to hide social-like counts. We think this is great for your mental health. Visa is recovering from the premarital split with FinTech Unicorn Plaid by building a scrutinized list of fintech startups that friends and other customers may want to leverage. In a way, it’s a way for startups to get approval stamps from Visa, and there may be more clients in the process. How about a visa? More digital payments. We think this is good for companies that do a lot of payment work. GM and Lockheed are working on the next American lunar rover. It is very very American that consumer Hummer ancestors and various death weapons build our next extraplanetary go-kart. And is it good that we can go back to the moon? More than that time.

To conclude today’s Big Tech section, OpenAI is on the market with $ 100 million in funding to invest in startups. Microsoft has also partnered with the company to put funds into the capital pool. It feels like years ago that Microsoft told me I didn’t participate in VC games because returns weren’t proven to be important to the asset base. It doesn’t matter and the company seems to understand it.

TechCrunch reports that OpenAI’s Sam Altman, famous for Y Combinator, has announced a fund plan.[s] Make big bets early on a relatively small number of companies, perhaps 10 or less. Points to note.

