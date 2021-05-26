Unsolicited email arrives due to “changes” in Microsoft Office 365





Image: Microsoft

Microsoft 365 users encountered a large amount of email Thursday morning when AEST was mistakenly labeled as junk.

“We are investigating an issue where email is sent to the junk email folder. We will provide an update on EX258373 in the admin center.” Microsoft will tweet AEST at 7:25 am via a 365 status account.

After a little over an hour, the account confirmed that the error was the result of the change and the issue was alleviated.

“Undo the changes that caused the incoming email to be accidentally routed to the junk email folder. Additional information can be found at EX258373 in the admin center.” Tweet ..

“We have undone the changes and confirmed that the email delivery was successful. We are currently reprocessing email that was accidentally delivered as junk email. For more information, see EX258373 in the Administration Center. “Updated at 8:47 am AEST said.

The Office issue began about 12 hours before Microsoft announced that it was investigating an issue where some users were unable to forward email messages using Exchange Online.

“We have determined that recently deployed spam rules are having an impact,” the account said. Tweet Wednesday 10:23 pm AEST. We are preparing a fix and deploying it to the affected infrastructure. For more information, please visit the Administration Center.

The account flagged the issue as follows: It was resolved at midnight.

Details of MICROSOFT

Microsoft adds developer hooks to Teams, Microsoft 365

Microsoft has added more tools to the Teams developer arsenal, as well as the interface that programmers use to connect to the Microsoft Graph API.

Microsoft takes on new challenges with blockchain-based ledger services

Microsoft is launching a preview of the Azure Confidential Ledger service, a new blockchain-based secure ledger.

Top 10 Threat Detection in Microsoft Azure AD and Office 365

Office 365 Risky Exchange Operation detections were at or near the top of the detection list confirmed by customers of cybersecurity firm Vectra.

Microsoft officially admits that Windows 10 X is not happening

Microsoft officials admit that it leaked more than a week ago. Chrome-OS rival Windows 10 X will not be displayed. Instead, some 10X technologies will be integrated into other versions of Windows.

Unsolicited email arrives due to “changes” in Microsoft Office 365

Source link Microsoft Office 365 “changes” cause junk mail to arrive

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos