The new Calgary multistorey car park and innovation center hopes to be a platform for technology growth-Calgary





The dynamic buildings on the edge of Calgary East Village hope to bring vitality to the city’s technology sector and economy.

The Platform Innovation Center and multi-storey car park features over 500 vehicle parking, safe lockups for 99 bikes, publicly accessible basketball half-courts, and Platform Calgary’s new 50,000-square-foot home.

Read more: Calgary’s Green Line Commission examines second segment in detail

The multi-storey car park, located on 9th Avenue southeast of the Central Library, opened Wednesday after it was announced in early 2018 and was budgeted at $ 80 million.

According to CMLC President and CEO Kate Thompson, having multi-storey car parks in and around the area has always been the vision of the Calgary Parking Department. It will then launch some of the infrastructure services that will be built in the East Village and in the Southern Cultural and Entertainment District.

The story continues under the ad

Read more: “Emerges cautiously and confidently”: Calgary economic development looks past COVID-19

Coming in September, the center will offer programs and opportunities to bring together tech-minded people.

According to Terry Rock, president and CEO of Platform Calgary, he will meet early in the morning for breakfast, listen to the speakers, and then start training soon after.

Therefore, our training program teaches people the basics or some advanced parts of starting a technology-based business. There is a lot of peer-to-peer work.

A dateless photo with a view of downtown Calgary from above the new Platform Innovation Center and multi-storey car park. Handouts / Calgary Municipal Land Corporation Calgary’s new platform Innovation Center and multi-storey car park, dateless photos. Handouts / Calgary Municipal Land Corporation Calgary’s new platform Innovation Center and multi-storey car park interior, dateless photo.Handout / Calgary Municipal Land Corporation

As startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators work together in the same place and exchange ideas, projects and initiatives can sprout organically.

The story continues under the ad

We were able to study how these things work around the world, and some really great studies say connectivity is so important, Locke told Global News. Told.

According to one study, for example, the most successful startup founders know 25 other founders, 8 investors, and at the end of Rolodex are 6 or 10 experts.

Having a place for industry to gather is not a new concept in Calgary, according to Locke.

Trend story

Boris Johnson considered injecting COVID-19 live: Former Adviser

Severe Discovery: The BC family hiking found dozens of amputated bear paws

The CEO of the platform argues that this is the secret to the successful construction of the oil and gas sector. There was an oil club. Downtown is very dense and can travel much faster in Calgary in the industry.

And we want to do the same with technology.

2:08 Calgary trying to fill 2,000 vacant tech jobs: video before CED video next

The story continues under the ad

Built with change in mind

The building straddles several major utilities such as underground LRT lines and water mains. It is also designed for other developments in the future.

Instead of building it to be the basis for a higher structure, the CMLC team took a different approach.

What if we increased the floor-to-floor height of each floor so that the actual structure itself could be adapted? So can you turn the actual floor into something other than parking in a future situation where parking is potentially not needed? Thompson said.

Read more: Beyond estimates work has been suspended at the new Calgary Arena, concerns about program requirements

Our biggest single move is the future of electric heating ducts that actually increase their floor-to-floor height and serve either residential condos or potentially office spaces. It was to enable adaptability.

The platform left the same flexibility to add or upgrade wiring etc. according to technical needs.

Rock hopes that the new glossy bargains and centralized location will serve Platforms’ goal of doubling the size of the Calgarys technology sector over the next decade.

Read more: Arts Commons Transformation Project Signs Theater Planner, Project Manager

The story continues under the ad

In other words, you need to set up 60 new companies a year. This means that the entire community needs to set up 60 new companies a year and start hiring more than 5 employees.

Like entrepreneurship in other industries, tech startups hire weak people, Locke said, but that’s part of the process.

Read more: Calgary’s economic recovery takes time, technology: experts

Tracking indicators such as investment level, number of employees hired, and even companies moving to Calgary are all part of what Locke will consider at the new Innovation Center. And the platform has already achieved some success through the pandemic.

Next, find out which companies have implemented these programs in the past. Today, with over $ 2 million in revenue and $ 930,000 in investment, it’s out of the program, which had 58 employees for only two years. Lock said.

Platform Innovation Center & Parkade, a development for the latest future of East Village, has been officially completed

Celebrate the completion of the multi-storey car park after 2.5 years of complex construction with partners @CalgaryParking and @PlatformCalgary

1/2 pic.twitter.com/gLwAbGrAzB

— CMLC (@CalgaryMLC) May 26, 2021

The story continues under the ad

More than 50 organizations representing 17,000 people have partnered with the platform to support the growth of the city’s technology sector.

The biggest challenge is to get the most out of a large community.

2:05 Calgary tech companies join forces to attract more job seekers Calgary tech companies join forces to attract more job seekers November 30, 2019

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos