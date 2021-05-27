Play Days: PlayStation Big Sale Live Now with PS5 and PS4 Deals





With the E3 season approaching, the announcement of exciting new games isn’t the only thing on your way-there’s plenty of great deals. No, I’m not talking about Amazon Prime Day, but it’s coming soon. Sony has launched Days of Play 2021, an annual sale of PlayStation games and accessories held around E3 each summer. As always, major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop are also available, so you can buy cheap PS4 and PS5 games, whether you buy them physically or digitally. Days of Play 2021 will run until June 9th, so it will take a few weeks to get all the discounts.

This year’s Days of Play sale is overwhelming in several ways. There are only a few accessory deals, and PS5 owners using PlayStation Plus can play many of their older PS4 games for free. Not surprisingly, there are no console deals and no major PS5 replenishments. There is no official PS Plus offer (although you can now get a 12-month subscription on eBay for over $ 40). However, the Days of Play 2021 specifically features some of the first discounts we’ve seen on PS5 launch titles such as Demon’s Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And when it comes to selling the Digital PlayStation Store, you can take advantage of the huge amount of transactions from third-party studios. Check out all the best deals and offers at this year’s Days of Play sale below and keep up with everything you need to know about the E32021 as publishers prepare for this summer’s digital showcase. I will.

Play sales days 2021

All major retailers are participating in the Days of Play 2021 with significant discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, accessories and more. PlayStation deals can be purchased at the following specific stores.

Play Day: Best Game Deals

The Days of Play game deals include some PS5 game deals worth checking out as these games may not be seen so cheaply before Black Friday (how many Amazon Prime Days are). Although it may bring you a surprising discount). PS5’s $ 70 first-party game and bundle (Demon’s Souls, MLB The Show 2021, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, Nioh Collection) is now down to $ 60. This isn’t a big price cut, but it’s the cheapest since some of these games went on sale.

On the other hand, the old PS4 “PlayStation Hits” are usually back at $ 10 each, as they were during the Days of Play. Some of these are selling worse than ever due to the PS5 PlayStation Plus collection, a group of games that PS5 owners can play for free using PS Plus. This includes God of War, Until Dawn, Uncharted 4, Bloodborne, and more, so even if you don’t have a PS5 yet, you might not want to pay $ 10 (although there are certainly some). ) It’s worth owning the game physically and it’s a good idea to start playing right away). However, there are still some $ 10 games that aren’t in the PS Plus collection. For example, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Gran Turismo Sport, Little Big Planet 3, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (if you missed a recent gift).

Play Days: Best Deal on the PlayStation Store

The PlayStation Store has launched a large-scale sale of PS4 and PS5 games for Days of Play. Here you can find a much larger service. Over 400 digital games, bundles, DLC, and in-game currencies are on sale. If you want to buy digitally, the same first-party PlayStation games are sold at the same price, but you can also get discounts on both old and new games from third-party studios, including Assassin’s Creed Valhara, for $ 36. .. Obligation: Black Ops Cold War is $ 36, Red Dead Redemption 2 is $ 30. Please note that PS Plus members can save an additional 10% on some games.

Play Day: Best PSVR Deals

PlayStation Direct currently exclusively handles physical PSVR games such as Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR. Last year’s IronMan VR also dropped from $ 40 to $ 20. You can check all exclusive PSVR transactions on PlayStation Direct.

$ 15 (was $ 20)

The PS5’s DualSense doesn’t have its own back button that was speculated before its launch, but with this handy little attachment released last year, you can add two customizable back buttons to your DualShock 4 controller. Sold for $ 15 during the Days of Play, the DualShock 4’s back button attachment adds two back buttons that can be mapped to 16 possible inputs, making it a circular shape for easy input selection. Comes with an LED screen. This accessory doesn’t work with DualSense, but it’s useful if you’re working with a final-generation backlog, as you can use DualShock 4 to play PS4 games on your PS5.

$ 50 (was $ 60)

Only one PS5 accessory is discounted as part of the sale, which is a good pickup for anyone looking for streaming games. The PlayStation HD camera features dual lenses and has a built-in stand for capturing gameplay in 1080p and balancing it on your TV. It comes with a background removal tool to add yourself to the gameplay video in picture-in-picture mode, with the option to crop the background or remove it altogether. It sells for $ 50 during the Days of Play.

