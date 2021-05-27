Technological advances and rising demand will strengthen the growth of pacemaker pipelines and seduce medical device companies, Delve Insight said.





Las Vegas, May 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Delve Insight’s “Pacemakers Pipeline Insights and Competitive Landscape” report provides a detailed assessment of the Pacemakers pipeline, market momentum and barriers, and commercial activities such as brand positioning and collaboration. Understand. License transaction.

The Pacemakers report reviews key pipeline product details, including product descriptions, licensing and collaboration details, and other development activities.

Important points from the Pacemakers Pipeline report:

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, 90% of pacemaker devices available on the market are embedded, but only 10% of pacemaker devices can be used externally. Approximately 61% of the products on the market have dual chambers. The continued development of the pacemaker market includes leadless pacemakers and biological pacemakers that have produced extensive pipelines and extensive research in this area. The major players in the pacemaker market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronic SE, Microport Corporation, Shree Pasetronic Limited, OSCOR Inc., Rep Medical Technology (Beijing), Vitatron, Ga Rix Biomedical Instrumentation. , Atacor Medical, Inc., BioPace Inc., NuVascular Technologies, etc. Medtronic and Boston Scientific have the largest number of products on the market and are market leaders in pacemakers. Medtronic is the only company with the first and only FDA and CE approved leadless pacemaker portfolio, expanding the number of potential candidates in the United States and Europe. The CRM of MicroPort Scientific Corporation provides the world’s smallest intravenous pacemaker. Pipeline devices at various stages of development include biological pacemakers (BioPace Inc.), biological pacemakers (NuVascular Technologies), leadless pacemakers (Boston Scientific Corporation), Atacor EV temporary systems (Atacor Medical), and Aveir Pacemakers. Includes System (Abbott Medical). On October 8, 2020, Medtronic launched an Azure pacemaker with BlueSync technology that allows direct communication with smartphones and tablets. This will allow Medtronic to expand its product portfolio and become the largest player on the market. In July 2020, Abbott received FDA approval for a new generation of connected pacemaker and defibrillator implants. The MRI-compatible Gallant device was launched in Europe this February after Abbott received the CE mark, expanding its portfolio in the pacemaker domain.

Pacemaker: Overview

Pacemakers are devices that tend to regulate the body’s electrical system. Helps control the rhythm of the heart. Modern pacemakers are equipped with two parts: a battery-powered pulse generator and electronic devices that help control heart rate. The other part consists of leads that send electrical signals to the heart. Leads are small wires that can be seen traversing from the pulse generator to the heart.

Pacemakers are generally known to control two types of arrhythmias: tachycardia and bradycardia.

Increased demand for advanced pacemakers

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 655,000 people die of heart disease each year in the United States, and about 805,000 Americans have a heart attack each year. Of the total, about 200,000 occur in people who have already had a heart attack. The burden of arrhythmia is heavy, and it is estimated that about 200,000 to 300,000 people die from arrhythmia annually. This puts a strain on the medical facility and disrupts the patient’s life.

Current forms of pacemakers are poor at understanding the physiological needs of the body and adapting their pacing to individual needs, and patient heart rate variability makes a person’s health more than a constant heart rate. It is being studied to understand well.

See by numbers: Pipeline pacemaker

According to a research article (Hao et al., 2015), more than 3 million permanent pacemakers are functioning worldwide, with approximately 600,000 pacemakers being implanted each year.

The biological form of pacemakers is considered a very useful development, is being continuously studied in the preclinical and clinical stages, and is expected to be commercialized in the near future. These forms of pacemakers have been shown to have multi-directional benefits for both patients and clinicians. They are developed from embryonic stem cells, do not provide an immune response, do not require device replacement, and do not settle for device or read damage problems.

The shift in adoption to technologically advanced non-invasive ultrasound-based pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-Ps), and leadless pacemakers will open up many opportunities in the pacemaker market. However, a key challenge in adopting pacemakers is the existence of alternative therapies such as cardiac ablation catheters and cardiac defibrillators used to manage tachycardia.

Competitive evaluation of pacemakers in the pipeline

Product name

the company

stage

Product type

AtacorEv Temporary Pacing System

Atacor Medical, Inc.

Clinical

External

Leadless II

Abbott

Clinical

internal

TPG (external temporary pacemaker)

Microport CRM

Clinical

External

Biological pacemaker

BioPace Inc.

Preclinical

internal

Leadless pacemaker

Boston Scientific

Clinical

internal

Biological pacemaker

NuVascular Technologies

Clinical

internal

Leading pacemaker pipeline landscape companies

Boston Scientific Corporation Medtronic Abbott Laboratories Biotronik SE MicroPort Corporation Shree Pacetronix Ltd OSCOR Inc. Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Vitatron Galix Biomedical Instrumentation Atacor Medical, Inc. BioPace Inc. NuVascular Technologies

table of contents

1

Important insights

2

Pacemaker: Snapshot

3

Overview of pacemaker

Four

Pacemaker Profile: Competitive Rating

Five

Pacemaker: Comparative benchmark: By company

6

Pacemaker commercialization activities

7

Pacemaker: Regulation

8

Pacemaker: Redemption

9

Delve Insight Analytical Perspective

Ten

Conclusion

11

References

12

appendix

13

Features of Delve Insight

14

Disclaimer

15

About Delve Insight

The report provides valuable insights for clients entering the pacemaker market and provides a descriptive overview of pacemakers and applications, including detailed chapters on product types, for strategic business in the field of pacemakers. It serves as a source of guidance for making decisions.

The Pacemakers Pipeline report is a comprehensive account for both off-the-shelf and pipeline devices on the Pacemakers market. The report will help you develop your business strategy by understanding the trends that shape and drive the outlook for the global pacemaker pipeline.

This report was produced by Delve Insight analysts after a thorough secondary and primary investigation of the Pacemaker pipeline. We analyze and estimate the pacemaker’s perspective from the perspective of an industry expert and the development activities of the company.

