InFlight Corporation Wins HR Tech Award for Best Innovative





May 26, 2021, Massachusetts, Easthampton (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-In Flight Corporation, an award-winning employee experience platform that enables organizations to do more with their existing software investments, by Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2021 Acquired additional industry recognition selected today. HR Tech Awards for the best innovative or new solutions in the employee experience.

Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, commented: A variety of candidate and employee-centric processes create a visually appealing and streamlined experience. “

The InFlight platform allows enterprise organizations to make a difference and influence by optimizing the user experience of their existing software investments. InFlight, a youthful digital fountain for aging enterprise applications, sits on top of existing applications and offers a whole new UX that enhances the employee experience, making your organization more efficient and more efficient. Handle with agility.

James La Brash, Founder and CEO of InFlight, said: “We are very pleased that the InFlight platform has won this award. The company is in the midst of a rapid digital transformation and modernization process for all systems and technologies for its users. InFlight was last year’s event. Recognizing the challenges these teams face, InFlight allows organizations to pull more out of the system and improve the experience of candidates and employees without replacing the underlying HCM applications and processes. It helps to make you. “

Lighthouse Research & Advisory’s annual HR Tech Awards program recognizes technology providers across three categories: learning, HR / workforce, and talent. Each entry was then evaluated against a set of rigorous criteria by an independent jury of industry analysts and experts. Following product demonstrations and in-depth jury analysis, winners were selected to help buyers understand the strengths of today’s HR technology providers.

For more information on the Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Awards and a complete list of this year’s winners, please visit https://hrtechawards.org.

To survive and prosper about InFlight, organizations need to find ways to be efficient and do more with less effort. The InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) optimizes your investment in existing software to recognize and resolve productivity bottlenecks and enhance the digital experience provided by enterprise applications with candidates. Eliminate employee friction. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and solve user experience challenges, increase user recruitment, reduce costly training and support requirements, and existing HCM, ATS, finance, and more. Dramatically streamline your application workflow. To find out how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightintegration.com.

