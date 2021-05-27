Pentagon Brings Small Technology Companies To Big League> Pentagon> Pentagon News





The largest defense contractors in the United States, such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, and Raytheon, offer many of the technologically advanced weapons and systems used by US military personnel.

However, there are thousands of other tech companies in the United States, some large and some very small, and while the idea may be appealing, it contributes to national defense. It has great ideas and abilities that I didn’t have the opportunity to do.

In March, the Quick Reaction Special Project Program, which is part of the Rapid Reaction Technology Office within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, announced the 2021 Global Needs Statement.

Global Needs Statement — RRTO is just one of several proposals a year to work with small, non-traditional companies to foster innovation by introducing new ideas and concepts to the Pentagon audience. — We seek to provide interested companies with the most compelling and innovative technologies and ideas in areas including artificial intelligence and machine learning. Autonomy; Biotechnology; Cyber; Directed energy; Fully networked command, communication, and control. Hypersonic; Microelectronics; Quantum Technology; Space and 5G Communications.

These technical areas are of great interest to the Pentagon and are detailed in the 2018 Defense Strategy. Respondents to the Global Needs Statement are usually not expected to be large corporations with government contracts.

“In this particular initiative, the vast majority of companies that submit applications are companies that DOD does not trade on a regular or complete basis,” said John Lazar, director of RRTO. “We are trying to increase the number of companies that DOD does not know or rarely trade with. We are limiting the number of companies in our application to 100 words to make it easier to get ideas in front of DOD. “

Working with the Pentagon can be very or bureaucratically difficult for some small businesses and can have a chilling effect on engagement. That’s what RRTO can help, Lazar said.

“Part of what RRTO is working on in many programs, not just this one, is to teach and teach these businesses how to do business with the Pentagon,” he said. “We help Pentagon customers with white papers and suggestions whatever they are looking for. We help them communicate.”

The window for submitting proposals for the 2021 Global Needs Statement was closed in April, with over 650 responses to the statement. The second Needs Statement is open until early June, and much more happens throughout the year.

The RRTO then reads the submission, evaluates it as an expert in the subject area, and finds the best to offer to potential customers within the Pentagon.

Next, Lazar said DOD customers such as military service, combat commanders, and the Pentagon can help determine which submissions they think are most likely to be rewarded.

“Then, these companies engage directly with their DOD customers … from there, it’s out of the control of RRTO, between the companies and their defense customers,” Lazar said.

According to Pena, Pentagon customers will work with the company in question to further develop the technical proposals brought into products that can meet their needs.

By the end of June, about 35 of the 650 companies that submitted this year’s proposals will be selected for ongoing consultation with Pentagon customers, and the number will eventually be further reduced. But in the end, the Pentagon will have access to new businesses, bringing ideas never seen before.

Last year, 1,600 companies responded to open-ended DOD needs statements as part of the “Innovation Outreach” initiative of the Quick Reaction Special Projects program.

Over the past few years, new companies such as FireEye (cybersecurity), MotionDSP (software and image processing), Saratoga Data (software / engineering), and Tectus (virtual / augmented reality) have become DOD partners and much larger defense contracts. We have joined the ranks of traders. For decades, it has helped meet the needs of fighters.

With this latest Global Needs Statement initiative, Pentagon wants to re-employ new companies with new ideas that can provide better tools to help service members meet their defense needs, Lazar said. I am.

“We’re looking for a highly innovative company with new technologies that can provide breakthrough capabilities to enemies close to peers and close the gap in the needs of critical joint missions. That’s what Lazar said.

