PUBG’s Miramar Map has been remastered





Game developers have confirmed that one of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds maps is about to be remastered. The new version of Miramar replaces the current version added as the second map of the game, with lots of visual overhauls of various points of interest around desert locations. Gameplay is also affected by redesigned buildings, new weapons, new vehicles and more.

Creative director Dave Card, who works on PUBG, confirmed the news of Miramari Master in an interview with IGN. The card shows that the map is as good as it is now. This suggests that some other maps do not require a complete rework as they have been obtained in the past, which is why the changes are essentially visually larger.

“Miramar has always enjoyed this kind of place in the minds of our fans because of its rugged, off-road, repellent terrain, and the large open space that creates an open season for snipers. “The card said about the Miramar Map and its next remaster. “Miramar is really good in its own way, so what we wanted to do was to provide updated visuals.”

Clutters have been significantly removed from the map, allowing players to focus on gameplay with special attention to windows and what’s in front of them, giving players access to these areas during firefights. It was. Southeastern bunker-like areas have been recreated to better show map lore and provide new gameplay opportunities. On the other hand, in the Los Leones building, some windows are closed to provide more space for players to move into the area, even if not the first. Request a building.

“When the player looked up, it looked like 16 black holes, and I found that the player was a little surprised when he didn’t know where the sniper was,” the card said. “So we know that we don’t have to be the best shot in the world to close some more of those windows to lure players into town and summon targets.”

When it comes to gameplay features, Miramar has a quad vehicle that allows people to move through barren landscapes faster than ever before. There will also be a new weapon called the Lynx Anti-Material Rifle. It only spawns from the crat, with only 5 catastrophic rounds.

The card also confirmed in the same interview that PUBG would immediately get a map that would allow respawning, but that feature is not currently advertised on other maps like Miramar.

