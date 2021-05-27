Google reveals important new Google Photos changes





Google has made managing Google Photos storage much easier in time for the promised changes in storage policy.

Google Photos adds important new features.

More Google Surprise from Forbes Google Photos Upgrade Turns Still Images into Video Paul Moncton

In a new official blog post, Google reveals what users can expect when the free high-quality storage tier finally ends on June 1. More importantly, the service introduces new tools that help you manage your storage consumption more effectively. ..

A new storage management tool (a link that isn’t working yet at the time of writing) not only helps you view the amount of storage left, but also helps you find and remove unwanted content in ways that weren’t possible before. ..

new[ストレージの管理]Tap the button to see a selection of files that you might want to delete, such as blurry photos, screenshots, and large videos. Of course, you also have the option to purchase additional storage instead.

Google’s new storage management tools help you stay within your online storage quota.

Importantly, this tool only shows photos and videos that count towards your Google Account’s storage limits, so you won’t be asked to delete what was previously uploaded for free. Currently, there is no other way to exclude these free photos and photos, so this is something you can’t do manually.

Google has also renamed the compressed high quality mode to Storage Saver. This emphasizes lower storage requirements compared to the original quality mode, which stores photos and videos in full size at the time of shooting.

Google argues that this change makes storage options easier to understand, and for fairness, the difference between original quality and high quality isn’t immediately apparent.

However, if high quality seems to be more than sufficient for everyone, Storage Saver reads like a low quality option. It’s not a sensible setting for storing your precious photo collection, but is primarily designed to save space when you’re running out. This makes some users think twice before choosing a storage saver, even though it’s a perfectly viable option for many users.

The new tool is already rolling out, but you may have to wait a while for it to appear in your own Google Photos app. If you’re approaching storage limits, be sure to check before the free upload ends on June 1st.

FORBES Details Google’s basic new camera upgrade benefits millions of users By Paul Monckton

