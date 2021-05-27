Google feed changes color based on wallpaper





Android 12 is approaching its official release. Prior to launch, we’ve got a piece of what you can expect from an upgrade. Thanks to Twitter’s PanDu, we found that there is a Google feed color change feature that employs MaterialYou’s ability to change colors based on the wallpaper.

Google feed color change feature is available in Android 12 beta

Anyone familiar with the direction Google is heading in materials You should know what’s happening here. When you select a wallpaper, Android 12 analyzes that color and creates a color palette based on the more prominent colors. With the sea wave wallpaper, it will be a bluer theme. In contrast, autumn nights lead to warmer colors.

This Google feed color change feature will be released on Android 12, so you’ll need a device running beta to get it early. Updates can be downloaded from the Play Store. If you haven’t got the update yet, you can download it to your Pixel device as old as your Pixel 3/3 XL. You can read this article from Pocket-lint for more information on how to update to beta.

Android 12 brings Android the biggest visual overhaul in years

Since Material Design was introduced in 2014, Google has been playing fairly safely with Android visuals. With each iteration of Android, we’ve made feature updates and simple lifestyle tweaks. At that time, OEMs such as Samsung and LG were rooting out software and redefining the UI.

This didn’t bother many, as most people investing in the Pixel family of phones appreciate the simplicity of the software. However, Google came out and announced that it would invert the script on Android 12.

During this year’s Google I / O, the company announced Material You. The aesthetics of this design bring some welcome changes to Android 12. First, most elements of the UI have a rounded design. Elements such as widgets, buttons, and menu items are bubbling and cartoonish. This is illustrated by the new Gboard with a rounded keyboard.

Android 12 “Color Extraction” works with the color change function of Google Feed

The Google Feed color change feature is part of a system-wide comprehensive feature called color extraction. Similar to the Google feed feature, Android gets the main colors of the wallpaper and creates a custom color palette. It applies to the entire system, not just the feed. From the settings menu to notification shades to native Google apps, everything is decorated with a color palette.

Android 12 will be released soon, so if you’ve been waiting for the latest version of Android, you don’t have to wait that long.

