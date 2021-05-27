Mouser Electronics validates the latest series of power management from programs that enhance innovation together





Dallas & Fort Worth, Texas-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Mouser Electronics Inc. today released the second installment of the award-winning Empowering Innovation Together program and TechBetween Us podcast 2021 series. The second episode of the series available on Mouser’s website, Alexa, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Spotify explores the potential behind power management and wide bandgap technology.

Each month, the series takes a closer look at the industry-changing technologies that shape modern society, covering a timely collection of podcasts, videos, blogs, articles, and infographics centered around today’s key technology trends.

In this episode, Mousers Technical Content Director Raymond Yin will be joined by ON Semiconductors Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride Product Line Manager Steven Shackell to discuss current wide bandgap devices. When they define what creates a wide bandgap in semiconductors, pairs share more about technical applications, benefits, and power management design limitations.

The latest article in this EIT program shows engineers what the future holds for power management technology, said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. As energy demand grows, the wide bandgap offers great opportunities to further improve power efficiency and positions it as the future of semiconductors.

Following power management, the future technology topics in the 2021 EIT series will delve deeper into artificial intelligence, automation, and more, and review new product technologies such as sensors, RF, and wireless. The program spotlights a variety of new product developments and reveals the technological developments needed to stay on top of new market trends.

The second edition of the 2021 Empowering Innovation Together program is sponsored by Mousers’ acclaimed manufacturer partners Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor and Wolfspeed.

Founded in 2015, the Mousers Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry’s most recognized electronic component programs. For more information, please visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized distributor of semiconductors and electronic components focused on introducing new products from leading manufacturer partners. Mouser.com, a global distributor website serving the global electronics design engineer and buyer community, is available in multiple languages ​​and currencies and features over 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service in local languages, currencies and time zones. Distributors ship from one million square feet of state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area to more than 630,000 customers in 223 countries / regions. For more information, please visit https://www.mouser.com/.

trademark

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are Mouser Electronics, Inc. Is a registered trademark of. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned in this document may be trademarks of their respective owners.

