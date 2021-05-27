Level up social commerce with the new Instagram drop feature





Instagram has become more and more malled over the last two years. The brand placement and tagged products eventually led to the debut of the Instagram Shop. This is a robust shopping module that allows users to seamlessly purchase the look of their favorite influencers such as rocking, household items, beauty products and accessories.

Today, Facebook-owned apps have taken it to the next level and launched a new shopping feature called Drops. That tab directs users to an in-app feed of brand new hot products that are completely shoppable. The main points are as follows.

what is that

Drops is a new tab within the Instagram Shop, alongside other tabs such as Shops, Editors Picks, Buy on Instagram, Collections and Guides.

Drops introduces the latest Drops (or new releases) from trending designers and retailers, including adidas, Fenty Skin and Bleacher Report. Users can also purchase newly released products directly within the app without being redirected to a third-party checkout platform.

When you launch the tab, you’ll see a feed of still images, videos, and animations showing new releases from featured brands. For live drops, users can click on a new interface where they can purchase collections from within the app. Imminent drops are prominently displayed in the drop feed and showcase a live countdown that indicates when the drops will be available. Future drop posts will indicate the date and time of the release and give the user the option to set a reminder. This will allow your app to send notifications to users leading up to the release. Users can also share the drop with their friends via direct messaging.

The first major launch featured in today’s feed is the Drake x Nocta Cardinal Stock collection.

Currently, Drops is only available to US users and can be accessed via mobile, but not from the desktop.

Important Reasons for Marketers

In particular, e-commerce and social commerce are on the rise. Over the past year, consumers have spent more time looking at screens and online shopping than ever before. According to recent eMarketer data, social commerce is projected to surge by nearly 38% this year in 2020, up more than 34%, or 4.3% of all retail e-commerce sales.

Instagram’s unique Instagram featured checkout is reported to allow the app to charge for purchases made within the interface. However, as part of our commitment to companies recovering from the negative economic consequences of the pandemic, Instagram is not currently charging sales or processing fees associated with checking out on Instagram. This move lowers the barriers to entry for small businesses and entrepreneurs who want to sell their products within the app.

This move further secures Instagram’s position as a key player in the field of social commerce, where Pinterest was a pioneer. According to recent Hootsuite data, 81% of shoppers survey products via Instagram and Facebook. Almost half of Pinterest users say shopping is their number one priority.

Brands looking to get some of their social commerce pies have a new way to engage and grow their sales. Brands can use the product launch feature within Checkout with Instagram to include it in the new, carefully selected Drops section.

Apple recently launched a privacy update for iOS 14.5, making it more difficult for apps like Instagram to retrieve valuable data from users. As a result, app developers and marketers are looking for new ways to collect their data and monetize their activities on the platform. Drops can help Instagram do both.

