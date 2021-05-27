Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.0 gets release date and details





Fans of Monster Hunter Rise will be delighted to know that version 3.0 of the game will be released on May 26th at 5pm PDT! The free update of the game adds new Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre monsters, ending the new story. After the update, players will also be looking forward to versions 3.1, 3.2 and 3.3. Versions 3.1, 3.2 and 3.3 will be available in June, July and August respectively. Overall, game fans seem to have a lot to keep them busy! The complete patch notes from Capcom are below:

Added Story Elements New monsters will appear in the Hub Quest. A new monster will appear in the rampage. New quests will be available. A new combat locale will be available. New weapon trees, armor, and layered armor will be available. New skills and rampage skills will be available. You can use specific materials to change the look of your rampaging weapon. Note: The above items will be unlocked if certain conditions are met. Added system elements New Guild Card Awards will be available. New downloadable content can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop.

Bug fixes / others

Fixed a bug that caused an explosion when removing a hunting installation during a rampage quest in Base / Facility Multiplayer. Fixed a bug where players couldn’t get Talisman from the Melding Pot under certain circumstances. Fixed a bug where submarines could become transparent during cutscenes where Argosy leaves the port from Buddy Plaza when other players are in certain locations in multiplayer. Fixed a bug where decorations could be unequipped when changing to a different loadout containing the same decorations. If the player has registered the daily special dango in the set, the dango carver (Hi) may be activated even if it is not the daily special. This has been addressed. Fixed a bug where Gunlance’s Wyrmstake Cannon and Wyvern’s Fire did not count towards the “Repel with Weapons” subassignment during the Rampage Quest. Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when the approve button was pressed after the cursor moved off screen when the player performed certain actions when accepting items from Meowcenaries. Fixed a bug where a novice hunter master would appear as Rice Ball Artist Holy White when looking at where the player was sitting from the hub preparation area. Fixed a bug that caused an error when performing certain actions in a village after performing a quest with participation request submission active when not in the lobby. Fixed a bug where monster monster parts could not be charged. This will reduce the damage during the Serpent Thunder Goddess quest. Fixed a bug where the wind effect would remain on the screen if a monster was killed while creating an airflow during the Serpent God of Wind quest. Fixed a bug that could cause players to be unable to move forward when Bishaten was clinging to a wall. Player If a player faints during a quest, a message may appear on the loading screen informing other players who participated in the quest that they fainted. This has been addressed. If the player is on a paramute while Almudron is diving and creating a maze of mud, the passage between the mud walls may be too narrow to pass through, and when touched inside the wall It can distort the player somewhere else. This has been addressed. Fixed a bug where a buddy couldn’t help a player if the buddy got a status illness with knockback disabled. Fixed a bug where dual blade demon mode attacks and heavy bow gun melee attacks were not included in the potential power skill requirements. Fixed a bug where players would be trapped in the environment when using the Wyvern Riding Action on a flooded forest Tobikadachi. Fixed a bug where the cutscene would be dark and could not be skipped if the player’s HP became 0 at the same time the monster was killed during the Serpent God of Wind Quest. Fixed a bug where the Chargeblade Ax Hopper would only get the “Silk Bind Boost” effect during an upward attack. Fixed a bug that prevented guest players from increasing blast damage when using Teostra Soul in the training area. Fixed a bug where no additional hits would occur when a Midair Spinning Blade Dance or Midair Roundslash landed successfully when the wire bug silk was connected. Fixed a bug where stamina would continue to drop and movement speed would slow down. Fixed a bug where Sticky Amo couldn’t enjoy the effects of Dango Bombardier’s Dango skill. Fixed a bug where the Gourmet Fish effect would last longer for other players than the user when using wide range skills. Fixed a bug that reduced the hunter’s stamina when the hunter was guarded and hit by a crossbow shrapnel ammo from another player. Fixed a bug that caused an application error when a player opened his status screen from the member list before ending the quest with join request submission active when not in the lobby. Fixed a bug where players couldn’t move forward if the host left a multiplayer session with 3 or more players at certain times and under certain conditions. Fixed a bug that could cause the wrong amiibo sound effect to play when reading. Fixed a bug where the player couldn’t move forward if the home screen was repeatedly opened and closed after activating the software keyboard. Fixed a bug where Escuregots would sometimes not be recognized as a camera subject, resulting in images not being available in the Endemic Life list. Fixed a bug where the paramute voice pitch was switched between bass and normal voice, and the actual voice was different from the sample voice. Fixed a bug that prevented the “Negate Stun” buddy skill from disabling stuns caused by flashing lights. Fixed a bug where guild card images were not displayed correctly after accepting a guild card during transfer. Fixed various text bugs. Other other bug fixes have been made.

Monster Hunter Rise has been a huge success with Nintendo Switch since it was released earlier this year. By the end of April, the game had shipped over 6 million copies, making it one of the best-selling Capcom games in history. We’re still not sure if the title will continue to be at this level of success, but with the continued support of publishers, game fans should continue to invest for some time!

Monster Hunter Rise is only available on Nintendo Switch, and the PC version will be released next year. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

Looking forward to the 3.0 update of Monster Hunter Rise? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments or let us know what you think directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp. You can talk about everything about the game.

