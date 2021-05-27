New text overlay option for Google Docs





Google has finally added a feature to Google Docs that many of us have been waiting to see for a long time. Its function is to overlay text on top of images in Google Docs.

For years, the only way to work with text and images in Google Docs was to wrap the text around the image. You can now place the text just behind or just before the image. This means you can overlay text on the image you want to insert into Google Docs.

To overlay text on an image in Google Docs, enter the text you want to display first. Then insert the selected image.After inserting the image, click on it[画像オプション]Display the menu.[画像オプション]In the menu, under Text Wrapping Settings[テキストの後ろ]When[テキストの前]The choices of are displayed. See screenshot for location of new text overlay options.

The new text overlay option is important not only when creating a document from scratch with Google Docs, but also when importing a Word document into Google Docs. Word has long supported the use of text overlays. However, in the past, when you converted a Word document to a Google Doc, that formatting was lost. This is no longer the case, as Google Docs now supports placing text before and after images. Educational Application This update does not revolutionize the way you, I, or students use Google Docs. However, it would be nice to have a better way for students to label images in Google Docs for identification / clarification or attribution purposes. It’s also helpful to be able to upload Word documents so that you don’t lose the formatting of your images and text.

Like all new Google Docs features, this will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Currently, it is only displayed on 2 out of 4 Google accounts.

This post was originally posted on FreeTech4Teachers.com. If viewed elsewhere, it is being used without permission. Sites that steal my (Richard Byrne’s) work include Cloud Computin and WayBetter Site. Featured image taken by Richard Burn.

