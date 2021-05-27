Maintaining the status quo is the biggest tech risk, commerce CIO tells GDIT Emerge – MeriTalk





For government agencies and other organizations facing the daunting task of modernizing their IT systems to meet new and developing requirements, the greatest technical risk they face is to maintain the status quo.

This was the final message from Andr Mendes, CIO of the Department of Commerce, who gave the keynote speech at the GDITE merge virtual conference focused on new technologies on May 26th.

Mendes catalogs a very wide range of IT modernization projects from the Department of Commerce, including such different segments of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Census Bureau, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Did.

NIST serves as a key resource for other parts of the federal government on standards of innovation, and the Census and USPTO are heavy users of cloud-based infrastructure and new technologies such as AI and machine learning. In explaining the advances in IT in the latter organization, Mendes is an example of how cloud-based systems are key to modernizing operations that previously relied on paper and spreadsheet-based processes. Provided many.

He compares the big picture of technology modernization with the evolution of species, and when technology is commercialized, it is a building block of more advanced systems that allows organizations to move to the next level of creativity and efficiency. Said to be reliable. ..

The basic principles we are trying to implement are very similar, Mendes said. With all sorts of commercialized activities in the IP domain, we strive to handle all of these products in a way that consumes less resources than before.

Cloud strategy is clearly a tremendous component as part of it, as is the transition to software as a service and infrastructure model as a service. By adopting these technologies, the Commerce Department’s bureau can spend more money on secret sources that make them their own, rather than all the merchandise features that someone else can handle better. Said.

According to Mendes, this is actually a philosophical principle that drives everything we do from an operational and strategic perspective. Whenever we need to decide to launch a new system, the last thing in our mind is to follow the old paradigm of deploying enough servers, storage systems, etc. in-house.

Instead, the Department of Commerce’s technical thinking should start with the assumption that everything needs to move to the cloud and everything possible moves to software as a service or infrastructure as a service. He said he would consider doing so in the most extreme cases where there is an absolute reason to deviate from that premise.

Mendes explained that he was initially reluctant to use the cloud-centric model because he was aware of security and other risks. But in my experience, I tell you that I am convinced that the status quo is actually their greatest risk, he said.

Government Tech Market View

During a Q & A session to hold an Emerge conference, GDIT’s Vice President and Chief Growth Officer John Slota received several high-profile cyberattacks on government and private sector organizations since late last year. Provided insights on the government’s technology market and federal IT policy environment. ..

Demand signals for the technology and innovation environment we are in are very complex and constantly changing, Slota said. Being able to quickly deliver the technology needed for your mission within the industry is critical to protecting our country and maintaining our national security stance.

Slota continues to focus on President Bidens’ executive order for cybersecurity, issued earlier this month, and a proposal to invest in administrative infrastructure, as the previous administration had made, furthering its technological advantage. And I think you are.

A three-part virtual event series that presents the real technology solutions that are influencing today.learn more

On the defensive side, he said, how technology is adopted to make people, platforms and systems more functional is important. The results also included increased investment in research and development and technology development, he continued.

According to Slota, this is being adopted not only in the defense industry, but in several areas that are likely to span the entire federal market.

So, are we looking at threats close to the peers we are fighting, are we looking at medical research and infrastructure that can fight the next biological threat, or are we looking at modernization? Technology will be at the forefront of the overall federal budget plan for the number of systems that will enable governments to operate and execute processes more effectively, efficiently and safely, according to people familiar with the matter.

