Workforce identified as the backbone for building smart cities – MeriTalk





Not only are Connected Cities looking for ways to transform their technology infrastructure, they are also building a 21st century workforce across critical sectors to meet the challenges of innovative transformation.

At today’s ACT-IAC Emerging Technologies and Innovation event, IT officials across the country said labor shortages are the real capital needed to advance technology in their region.

There is more capital in our world now than at any point in human history. In other words, capital is not really in short supply. Saif Ischoff, vice president of engagement at Florida International University, said he was lacking in talent. In essence, we are all at war for talent.

Port San Antonio Jim Perschbach’s President and CEO agreed that there is currently nothing more important to the IT space than recruiting and strengthening the workforce.

The challenge we face, not only in San Antonio, but throughout the country and perhaps around the world, is that people believe that these new technologies aren’t for them, Perschbach said. .. I can’t tell you how many places we go to because people see the tech genius there and think there are some special classes of people who don’t have the opportunity to do it.

Panelists agreed that investing in people within the community, not just the tech industry, is the key to building a smart and connected city. Mike Sarasty, CIO and Innovation Technology Director of the City of Miami, said digital transformation and smart cities are long games, and engaging in investing in people is the way they pay dividends. I did.

News and insights from MeriTV Studios on today’s mission-critical IT challenges.to see

To make these investments in the workforce and its communities, these local civil servants have launched programs to help nurture those people. The City of Miami has established the Miami Innovation Academy to help train employees on new technologies. Port San Antonio is building a $ 63 million museum and event center, some of which are more closely connected to the community and showcase opportunities in space.

In addition, Florida International University has created a regional portal to raise talent, launched adult learning programs, and partnered with Campus Technology Group to help create early experiences.

These are how we blur the boundaries, especially in the global context of this geopolitical talent war, not only domestically, but expanding America’s competitive advantage. Here are three examples of. There is no greater joy than helping us young people connect to their dreams, Ishoof said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos