Call of Duty anti-toxic efforts banned over 350,000 toxic accounts





As one of the world’s largest multiplayer game Jaguar Notes, the Call of Duty franchise has a reputation for toxic players. Activision is trying to curb this long-standing reputation, with more than 350,000 accounts that have recently demonstrated racist or toxic behavior in the last 12 months, both through game chat, usernames and clan tags. Announced that it was banned.

According to Activision’s blog post, we are committed to providing a fun gameplay experience for all players. There is no place of toxic behavior, malicious expression or harassment of any kind in our games or society. We take a positive step and focus on celebrating the best fans in the world together.

They further acknowledge that dealing with toxicity is not simple and requires ongoing efforts to prevent it. Their efforts last year include:

Banned more than 350,000 accounts for racist names or toxic behaviors based on player-submitted reports and extensive reviews of player name databases Chat Implemented filters across 11 languages

In addition to working on voice chat to help combat toxicity, they plan to further improve and increase player reporting and moderation.

Activision aims to provide players with the tools they need to manage their gaming experience, in combination with a compulsory approach to addressing hate speech, racism, sexism and harassment. As the work continued, they promised to:

More resources to support detection and enforcement Additional monitoring and database scrubbing to align back-end technology systems with current standards Consistent and fair review of enforcement policies Increased communication with the community

We know that there is a long way to go to reach our goals. This is just the beginning. Activision has closed the blog post. Addressing this is an ongoing effort that we will not abandon. We look forward to making progress in this regard and coming with you to share the fun and joy of playing with you.

Almost a year ago, Infinity Ward promised to do a better job in combating racism in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. This was shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, causing widespread introspection on racism in the United States (and around the world). Around the same time, Activision and Infinity Ward added Black Lives Matter messaging to Modern Warfare and Warzone, which appear on the game loading screen.

Racism is far from a toxicity-related issue in Call of Duty alone, but a recent statement from Activisions calls for non-toxic behavior, hate speech, all sorts of harassment, and addresses everything in a broader context. Seems to be doing. With over 100 million players in Warzone, there’s a lot to do to mitigate the problems that have plagued Call of Duty for 10 years, but Activision has done this task to play Call of Duty online. It seems that we are stepping up. More comprehensive and welcome to everyone.

[Source: Activision]

