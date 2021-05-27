Google CEO Sundar Pichai says to comply with Indian IT rules





Bangalore: Google has promised to comply with India’s revised IT rules that came into force on Wednesday, CEO Sundar Pichai said Thursday.

In a video conference with a selection of reporters in the Asia-Pacific region, Pichai said, “It’s clearly in the early stages and the local team is working very hard. We comply with local legislation and in the same framework. I know I’m going to approach it. ” “We want to convey the importance of information to everyone, explain it, promote the free flow of information, but respect the legislative process of democracies.”

“We promise to comply with the law.” And we will comply with any request (requesting information about the user) and include it in our transparency report. This is what we focus on. It is a framework for operating in the world. ”

India sent a letter on Wednesday asking Internet and social media intermediaries to update the government to comply with regulations. New regulations require Internet and social media companies with more than 5 million users in India to have local grievance officers, chief compliance officers, and nod contacts. I will. This rule requires the traceability of the originator of the message, as well as the provision of voluntary verification as a means of establishing a user ID.

“We respect the sovereignty and legislative process of the country. We work hard on adaptation and function and do it when we need to push it back. That is the balance we are sticking to all over the world. India is a vibrant place where we are. It works with that framework because it can provide a lot of information across many products, “said Pichai.

On Tuesday, WhatsApp filed a proceeding in the High Court of Delhi against a new guideline requiring social media platforms to track the origin of certain messages. Facebook-owned companies claim that the new rules violate a fundamental right to user privacy. The government argued that WhatsApps was trying to portray India’s interim guidelines, contrary to its right to privacy.

Pichai said the issue of regulation of technology companies around the world is “evolving.”

“It’s an evolving landscape. Technology is affecting society in a deeper and broader way, and the pace of change is fast. Not surprisingly, governments are fully scrutinizing and adopting regulatory frameworks. It doesn’t matter if it’s a European copyright decree, or India with information restrictions. ” “We consider it a natural part of society to come up with ways to govern and adapt ourselves in this world of technology. As a company, we value the value of the free and open Internet and its benefits. Very clear about. ”

