Amazon buys MGM studio to help fight the streaming war





The deal brings over 4,000 movies and over 17,000 television shows under Amazon’s wings.

As the video streaming market heats up, businesses need to do everything they can to float, even giants like Amazon. The e-retail giant has announced a partnership with MGM and introduced more movies to the platform.

Amazon and MGM New Deal

As reported in a Business Wire press release, two entertainment giants have signed a deal that allows Amazon to show MGM movies on its platform.

If you don’t know what the MGM is, it stands for “Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer”. Do you know “Movie Lion”, which appears at the beginning of many movies and is becoming a parody? That is the MGM lion.

You should now see a movie featuring the familiar roaring lion on Amazon’s services. This is a deal that includes over 4,000 titles and 17,000 TV shows. Not a small drop in the pool.

The deal wasn’t cheap. Amazon had to pay $ 8.45 billion to install MGM. However, this deal means that Amazon currently has a huge number of iconic shows and movies under its belt.

Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, is keen to discuss all the classic gems currently in the Amazon.

MGM has a huge catalog of over 4,000 movies 12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate , Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, Thomas Crown Affair and many other icons, as well as 17,000 TV shows such as Fargo, Handmaid’s Tale and Viking.

As a result, Amazon won big deals on its video streaming platform, putting a lot of pressure on its competitors. We need to wait for Amazon to use this new leverage to encourage more people to join the streaming platform.

Amazon has a great deal Lion share

To strengthen its position in the media streaming world, Amazon purchased MGM for $ 8.45 billion. Now all TV shows and movies that first feature the iconic Lion can get Second Life online.

If Amazon decides to add a movie to its Prime Video lineup, many will boost their movie collection at no additional charge. This shows that Amazon Prime is more than just a quick delivery.

