Chatham High Technology Club Announces Innovative Traffic Light Ideas at 2nd Place Thomas Edison Pitch Contest in 2021





Students at the Chatham High Technology Club marketed a new type of traffic light and won second place in the 2021 Thomas Edison Pitch Contest recently announced by the Edison Innovation Foundation.

CHS Tech Club members Willy Chan, Pranav Venugopal, Peter Henwood, and Raaid Khan of “Team A Plus” were one of the finalists selected from over 200 teams.

“The idea of ​​Team APlus was to create and program a new type of traffic light, which would not be possible with current traffic lights, such as monitoring carbon emissions, tracking pedestrian traffic, and improving traffic with timers. It provided a number of design ideas to guide the team in the direction, “said Jason Mariano, an advisor to the CHS Technology Club.

“The team created this idea from scratch, filmed the commercial, and pitched the idea as if they were trying to raise real money to start product development.”

At a contest held by the Thomas Edison Museum through Zoom. The finalists were selected from 205 teams representing 546 students from 24 states and 4 countries.

“One of the most advanced aspects of our traffic lights is that they implement the use of convolutional neural networks and are enhanced by image enhancement and jamming techniques to increase robustness,” said a member of Team A Plus. Willie Chan said. To provide better information to city planners, we may implement new physical information-based deep learning systems that can reveal the underlying difference models within congestion patterns. We truly believe in this engineering solution for optimizing traffic, coupled with the Internet of Things and the implementation of open source hardware. ”

Students propose invention ideas to a jury of experts consisting of education experts, Edison experts, and technology / business experts, and win 3D printers, science kits, and other school awards. I got it. The contest was held from October to May.

“Not only did we have a good idea, but what really differentiated us was how we sold it,” said Raaid Khansakd. “Together, we spent hours building a video that could complete the script and at the same time show off our vast knowledge of the product while keeping it interesting.”

“It was really cool to see the ideas we came up with in concrete prototypes,” said Pranav Venugopal.

CHS has two teams in the contest. Julia Nugent, Maeve Willmann, Mackenzie David and Hannah Yang’s Cougar Women’s Team have been recognized for their portfolio and commercial efforts.

“I’m an advisor to the Technology Club at Chatham High School and I’m very proud that these students and many other talented students are attending these annual competitions,” Mariano said. ..

“This year, Chatham has brought two teams into the contest. One of the two teams, Team A-Plus, has the opportunity to propose ideas as a top three candidate for over 100 teams. I did a great job and made an amazing amount of effort. “

