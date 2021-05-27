Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Receives First Update Since January 2019





Launched nearly four years ago, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be a surprisingly popular game, and in fact, it’s absolutely the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch.

With recently released figures, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become the best-selling racing game in the United States in game history, with total sales of 35.4 million copies since its launch.

So what’s here is a big hit, and while many want Nintendo to come up with the Mario Kart 9, it’s clear that the company has no reason to rush this particular launch.

And, after all, Nintendo also wants to keep using the Mario 8 Kart Deluxe for as long as possible, so the company came up with an update this week for the first time in more than two years. The last update that migrated the game to version 1.7.1 was released on January 23, 2019.

The new update is not a major update as it has only two minor bug fixes. First, Nintendo states that it was able to address the issue that caused the tournament points to be reset, but the second fix addresses the issue of resetting the match history with friends.

Nintendo Switch owners can connect the console to the internet, launch the game, wait for the new pack to be downloaded and installed, and then be prompted to confirm the new pack so that updates can be installed. It’s as easy as possible. The version has been successfully deployed.

Nintendo sticks to such a small update, landing at a very slow pace anyway, but some dream of expansion packs adding new racers and tracks. But of course, this is something Nintendo doesn’t want to talk about, so at this point, more substantive updates to both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Kart 9 are projects that gamers can only dream of.

