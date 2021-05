Twitch adds “transgender” tag as Big Tech contends for inclusiveness

Twitch, the world’s largest game streaming service, said Wednesday that players would be able to add transgender labels to their videos.

Twitch, which can broadcast that users are playing video games, has over 350 new tags (labels that users can add to their videos) that are “transgender,” “bisexual,” “black,” and “disabled.” Was introduced.

“This is one of the most popular requests we’ve heard, and the simple truth is that we should have done this sooner,” Amazon-owned Twitch said in a blog last week. I am.

After that, we will broadcast the news to users on Wednesday.

Technology companies want to make transgender people a more comprehensive product by allowing users to add pronouns to their profiles in a fierce debate about what it means to be male or female. I’m under pressure.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group, many states in the United States want to ban young transgender Americans from playing school sports or receiving medical assistance.

“Adding that transtag makes it very easy to find and connect to each other,” Casey told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, streaming under the username CaseyExplosion and not wanting to give it a full name.

“This is very important, because in many game spaces, LGBT people don’t say” don’t ask, don’t say “. “

The existing “LGBTQIA” tags weren’t specific enough for transgender people to easily connect. In particular, Laura Dale, who is streaming the Pokemon and Zelda game as Laura KBuzz, said it was used by many who consider it an “alliance” of the community.

“LGBT is a fairly broad identity,” she said.

According to Twitch, about 70% of users are between the ages of 13 and 34. According to the unofficial data site Twitch Tracker, we watch 68 to 73 million hours of gameplay every day.

Thomson Reuters 2021

