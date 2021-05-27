Chinese tech giants are spending billions of dollars to drive growth after crackdown





Beijing’s crackdown on the Big Tech giant has contributed to a prominent phenomenon: it has opened the sluice of spending.

China’s largest internet company is digging deep into its pockets to pave the way for new growth as Beijing shrinks its most profitable businesses from fintech to e-commerce. Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan all warn investors in recent weeks that they are ready to open up resources to expand in areas such as cloud computing, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. I am. The upcoming Flood promises to change the outlook for the Internet by injecting capital into basic technologies and infrastructure that happen to be non-priority for the Communist Party.

Of the three, the Beijing-based Meituan was the fastest to pay attention to the wind and was most accustomed to sacrificing profits. Food delivery giants fell into the red in the December quarter, warning of further losses as founder Wang Xing increased spending on logistics networks and supply chain capabilities to strengthen the ambitions of new online grocery stores Did. In April, a few days before China’s antitrust agency announced an investigation into companies on suspicion of antitrust violations, the company set a record $ 10 billion to develop advanced solutions such as autonomous delivery vehicles and robotics. Was procured.

Meituan, the third-largest tech company by market value, will report its March quarter earnings on Friday. It is estimated that sales will recover from last year’s pandemic lows to reach RMB 35.7 billion ($ 5.6 billion) and net losses will more than double from the December quarter to RMB 5.2 billion. I will.

HeQi, Fund Manager of Huatai Pinebridge Fund Management, said: “The point of the antitrust campaign is to drive these giants out of their comfort zone, where they are currently basically rent-seeking their unchallengeed position in their respective businesses. ..

After months of antitrust campaigns wipe out hundreds of billions of values ​​from the country’s largest tech company, a flood of spending will occur. After acquiring the initial public offering of fintech giant Ant Group Co. and launching an investigation into its affiliate Alibaba last year, regulators have introduced new rules to control competition, fintech and data collection. .. Authorities are also said to be considering establishing a joint venture to oversee the large amount of user data collected by private companies.

These efforts could limit the ability of the once bohemian Internet industry to crush competition by buying promising start-ups or squeezing rivals through tactics such as forced monopolies and predatory pricing. .. Antitrust watchers in April fined Alibaba a record $ 2.8 billion and ordered 34 of the largest tech companies to pledge regulatory compliance.

A few days later, the company announced an investigation into Meituan on alleged abuse, including a compulsory monopoly contract known as “choose one out of two for the same price leveled against Alibaba.” did. China’s food delivery giant has also been accused of exploiting workers, and its community commerce sector has been fined for excessive subsidies.

The post of the King of Poetry a thousand years ago, seen as a veiled critique of Beijing, was added to Jitter. Meituan has lost more than $ 120 billion, nearly 40% of its market value, since its peak in February.

Online giants have responded to the promotion of antitrust law by pledged to pour future revenues into new initiatives. Earlier this month, Jack Mass’s flagship e-commerce company said, “In an attempt to overcome antitrust investigations, we will invest all incremental profits in areas such as technology and community commerce. In the case of Tencents, most of the profits. Promised to invest in sectors such as cloud and short video, allocating billions of dollars to so-called “social value”.

“Deep tech is a government-set priority, and Chinese internet companies are well aware of it,” said Sean Yang, an analyst at research firm Blue Lotus Capital.

Even before the antitrust crackdown began in earnest in November last year, technology giants have increased their investment in areas such as community commerce. Alibaba challenger Pinduoduo Inc. Raised $ 6.1 billion in November to grow its online grocery store and produce business. From Didi to small start-ups like Tencent-backed Miss Fresh, rivals are also joining community commerce and trying to take the lead in the market forecast to reach $ 19 billion this year.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, Jason Sue, founder and CEO of Alibaba Global Advisors, said, “We’ve come to a point where space is crowded.” You’re Meituan, Pinduoduo, Whether it’s Alibaba or Tencent, everyone is heading in much the same direction. You’re all looking at the same space.

In March, Prime Minister Li Keqiang “selected key areas to achieve major advances in core technologies, such as high-end semiconductors, computer processors, and cloud computing, which are currently dominated by US companies. We also promised to drive research into artificial intelligence and faster fifth-generation networks.

The Communist Mouthpiece, People’s Daily, said in a December commentary, instead of being obsessed with new services, “Internet giants with vast amounts of data and advanced algorithms take greater responsibility and higher goals. We should do more with technological innovation. “

As part of that, Meituan is fostering autonomous delivery, with more than 35,000 grocery orders delivered in Beijing so far, and plans to invest a portion of the $ 10 billion raised last month in drone technology. It states that.

Shen Meng, director of Chanson & Co, a boutique investment bank based in Beijng, said: And human resources. In countries that still lack a mature venture investment ecosystem, well-funded Big Tech is better suited to lead its breakthrough than startups.

Quality journalism is more important than ever in an era of misinformation and too much information. By subscribing, we can help us understand the story correctly.

Register now

Photo gallery (click to enlarge)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos