Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Dimensity 1100, 5000mAh battery released





Xiaomi has launched a 5G variant of Redmi Note 10 in China. The new smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD + LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

HIGHLIGHTS Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in China. The new smartphone comes with the MediaTek 1100 Dimensity SoC. The RedmiNote10 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera.

Xiaomi has launched a 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro in China. The new smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch full HD + LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, an adaptive synchronous variable refresh rate, and a DCI-P3 color gamut. Xiaomi has a MediaTeks Dimensity 1100 SoC in its Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, so unlike the models released in India, this phone is 5G capable. Nothing is said about whether Xiaomi will bring the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G to India.

One of the highlights of the phone is the adaptive synchronous variable refresh rate that allows you to switch the phone between 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, 48Hz and 24Hz depending on the content being played. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India in March. There were three phones, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. All three models only supported 4G connectivity.

Price of Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in India

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is available in multiple variations. The price of the phone is 999 yuan (about Rs 11,360) with 4G RAM and 128GB storage variant, 1199 yuan (about Rs 13,625) with 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage variant, and 1399 yuan (about Rs 15,999) with 8GB RAM and 128GB. The storage variant, top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, costs 1599 yuan (about 18,180 rupees).

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is a 6.6 inch full HD + LCD 20: 9 aspect ratio with HDR10 +, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, brightness up to 450nit, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has a screen. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 64 megapixel camera with an f / 1.79 aperture, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f / 2.3 aperture, and a 2 megapixel macro camera with an f / 2.4 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie.

The phone has a 5000mAh battery with a 67W fast charge. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G includes stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and high-resolution audio.

