Full trailer of “Battlefield 6” leaks prior to official announcement





KEY POINT SEA and DICE have previously confirmed that a new “Battlefield” game is underway. This game will be available on previous generations of game consoles. EAEA has not yet announced a specific release date for the next “Battlefield” game.

Following a ton of leaks showing images, audio, and footage of the next “Battlefield” game, a new leak has been reported with the full trailer of the long-awaited game of EA and DICE released online.

The envisioned complete “Battlefield” trailer was recently shared on ResetEra. Sadly, the footage has large troll watermarks and poor quality that prevents fans from completely deciphering the entire content. The envisioned trailer does not reveal hints about the story of the game or introduce gameplay. The only important point from the leaked footage above is that the game has a modern or slightly futuristic setting.

A few days ago, Tom Henderson’s Discord server leaked a screenshot of the supposed official name and the public trailer for the next “Battlefield” game. Henderson is one of the industry players who has provided fans with leaks related to the following titles: The image was later shared on Imgur and refined by Twitter user Alaricdhuman.

Battlefield V will be released on October 19th. Photo: Electronic Arts

Henderson has confirmed that the leaked screenshot is actually from the trailer for the next “Battlefield” game. One of the images also shows the game logo, and it seems that it was confirmed that the next game is called “BATTLE FIELD”. The leaked screenshots are familiar to me as Henderson leaked through a series of sketches a few weeks ago. These images are unofficial and should be taken skeptically by fans.

Meanwhile, Electronic Arts has previously confirmed that it will announce the next “Battlefield” game in June. In a recent earnings announcement, EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that installments for the sixth “Battlefield” series will be available on both previous and new generation consoles. Rumors have also been shattered that the game will be limited to the new generation consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X only.

“Battlefield will be available for both current and next generations, as well as our sports titles,” the CEO said in a recent earnings announcement for the game. “The game has everything fans love about Battlefield,” said Andrew Wilson, as to what the upcoming titles will offer fans. “We’re excited to release the game to our fans next month and share more during the summer,” the CEO said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos