OnePlus Nord2 and NordCE 5G have the potential to make their debut in India soon as the company makes fun of the launch of something new





OnePlus is teasing that something new has arrived in India. It’s not clear what that is, but given the announcement of the OnePlus 9 series in March, the company has the potential to introduce the next-generation OnePlus Nord handset. Rumor has it that OnePlus may be preparing for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. These two phones have been leaked in the past and are reported to be available in June. OnePlus may be teasing the arrival of these two phones in India.

The company through OnePlus India’s Twitter account shared a mysterious tweet in the language you understand. The company seems to use sign language to convey the message, “Something new is coming.” If our interpretation is correct, the company may be preparing to launch a new product in June.

Recent leaks suggest the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The former appears to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord launched last year, but the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is reported to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10. Recently, both phones have been found on BIS-certified sites, suggesting that they are about to launch in the Indian market.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is codenamed OnePlus EBBA’and is reported to have a model number of EB2101. The OnePlus Nord 2, codenamed OnePlus Denniz’, on the other hand, has a model number of DN2101.

Just a day ago, the OnePlus Nord2 Monica was erroneously confirmed by the company itself. In its FAQ section, the company listed OnePlus Nord 2 in the list of phones supported by the free Stadia Premiere Edition promotion, confirming the existence of a successor to OnePlus Nord. A previous leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord2 may have a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, making it the first OnePlus phone to have no Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

A tipster also suggests that two phones, the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE5G, will be available on different days in June. One will be available on June 10th and the other on June 25th.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector. Tasneem can be accessed on Twitter at @MuteRiot and leads, tips and releases can be sent to [email protected]





