Need to break the cybercrime pandemic chain





The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of digital transformation, bringing businesses online by companies around the world. This opens up new opportunities for businesses, but pace and transformation are increasing cybercrime as attackers continue to become more dependent on virtual worlds. Now that organizations are planning and implementing recovery strategies, there is one explosive form of business. It is the creation and use of malicious software. Users around the world are victims of cybercrime. The most common attacks are ransomware attacks. Ransomware is nothing new, but its usage and dissemination is new.

The change from face-to-face conferencing to online video conferencing calls was exploited by cybercriminals to launch ransomware attacks by crashing video calls and attacking users with malicious domains disguised as video conferencing companies. Of course, fake domain links download malware. An important new cyber tactic that has emerged is double blackmail. A method in which cybercriminals, who are often part of a group, threaten to leak sensitive data extracted before encrypting a system and force additional money. Cybercriminals have relentlessly attacked healthcare systems, hospitals, national infrastructure, and traditional targets of businesses and individuals. No targets are considered off limits.

According to the 2020 Malwarebytes malware report, lockdown has significantly increased the use of stalkerware. This is the surveillance software best described as unethical spyware used in stalking. Software often deployed by people to spy on partners and once installed, allows users to personalize victims’ locations, personal photos and videos, emails, texts, recorded telephone conversations, etc. You can access the information. Between January and December 2020, malware detection surged 565%. At the same time, the number of spyware app detections increased by 1,055%. The pandemic itself has created new challenges for digital privacy. Governments and organizations have adopted digital contact tracing to contain the outbreak. This presents new challenges for privacy professionals. Is it possible to do effective contact tracing while maintaining personal privacy? Given the number of contract training schemes that have been scrapped or significantly redesigned, it is safe to assume that the answer to that question is probably no. To understand how cybercriminals work, you can refer to the Lockheed Martins cyber kill chain. This makes it easy for hackers to understand the steps they take.

Play with fear and get hooked

After the cyber criminal completes the first two steps of the cyber kill chain, the next step is to deliver the malware. Here, cybercriminals have a new set of opportunities. Fear of a pandemic. Events are used that can exploit fear, confusion, or high emotions to click links or open attachments to potential victims. Malicious phishing is posted as a request for health advice, pandemic updates, or help from a well-known organization.

Thank you and good night

When the victim is tempted to click a link or open an attachment, a creative and well-crafted payload is unfolded. Like viruses in our bodies, cybercriminal viruses look for weaknesses and exploit them to deploy their own DNA in the system so that attackers can control and perform the actions they want. Become. This is the ultimate goal of all cyber criminals.

Your device also needs vaccination

A vaccine that helps protect your device is patch updates. These patch updates include fixes for known exploits and vulnerabilities in the device you are updating. This will help break the cyber kill chain. To automatically update and protect your device, the manufacturer recommends that you set patch updates to automatic. Just as COVID-19 vaccination does not guarantee 100% protection, device vaccination has only been done so far, but that does not mean that device protection should not be attempted.In addition, the most effective procedure is to be careful while using the device, when a random pop-up appears on the screen.[OK]Don’t blindly click buttons or links. Careful attention has proven to avoid most attacks and prevent them from becoming part of a chain of compromises. It’s as digital as washing Hades and wearing a mask!

Cybersecurity is even more important to your organization. Most employees today connect from home using their home Wi-Fi network, which usually has a weaker protocol (for example, WEP instead of the more commercially used WPA-2). This not only makes the device directly vulnerable, but can also expose it to hacking of other personal devices connected to the same network, such as mobile phones, digital assistants, and smart appliances. How to mitigate risk. Being at home and virtually connected helps you stay physically safe from COVID-19, but it definitely increases your chances of being a victim of cybercrime. Therefore, it breaks the chain and protects your personal device from being hit by another type of virus.

About the Author: Barry Cook is responsible for data protection for the VFS Globals Group and is responsible for ensuring that organizations comply with data privacy and protection laws at all locations.

