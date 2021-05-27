Games anywhere with Asus ROG Zephyrus G14





This is Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by Gulf News

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is a powerful yet ultra-portable solution to make it one of the best gaming laptops on the market. With the finest internal construction packaged in a slim and stylish design, you can live at the speed of Zephyrus.

Small size to make a statement

The Zephyrus G14 has a much smaller footprint than other 15-inch alternatives, is 17.9mm thin and 1.7kg. This makes it easy to put your laptop in a traditional laptop bag or backpack. For those who value delicacy, the holographic white or holographic gray option provides a prismatic effect. But if you really want to surprise the spectators, the Moonlight White or Eclipse Gray Zephyrus G14 features a programmable optional AniMe Matrix mini LED display and 6,536 CNC precision machined perforations on the lid. I am.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

The latter is built on the ROG slash common to the series and is clearly customizable. There are 1,215 mini LEDs on the entire lid, and 256 levels of brightness control are possible. The monochrome palette and pixelated patterns have a retro feel with plenty of flexibility. You can import animated GIFs, create custom animations that display useful notifications, and interact with brand new virtual pets called Omnibots. All of these can be customized with the Asus Armory Crate’s AniMeMatrix option.

Next generation power

There is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 that supplies clocks up to 1,382MHz with ROG Boost on the Zephyrus G14. It combines the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS mobile CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads built on state-of-the-art 7nm technology and up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory for everyday tasks and games. Make it easy.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

The processor, tuned for the Zephyrus series, generates less heat and performs well in such a compact chassis. In addition, Zephyrus G14s’ new heat pipe design and cooling solution further reduces temperature, improving long-term stability and reliability.

High refresh rate display

The Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch 120Hz WQHD IPS type panel that blends both high refresh rates and resolutions with the professional grade DCI-P3 color gamut. It also supports Adaptive-Sync, which is especially useful for games that eliminate screen tearing with 100% sRGB color coverage. With an 85% screen-to-body ratio, the display feels bigger and more attractive.

To accompany this experience, the machine uses Dolby Atmos technology with virtual surround sound on both headphones and speakers. The quad speaker setup provides perfectly balanced audio across the spectrum, allowing you to turn up the volume of movies, music, and games without losing clarity.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

ErgoLift hinges and keyboard

The Zephyrus G14 is built on design and is the first ROG laptop with ErgoLift hinges. This gives you more space to breathe at a height of 15mm, which improves typing angles and cooling. Despite the small chassis dimensions, the keyboard here is inspired by the larger Zephyrus laptop. Featuring ROG overstroke technology, keyswitches operate early in the stroke for fast, responsive input. Even the shape and placement of the keys emphasizes accuracy and convenience.

You can quickly access hotkeys when the game is available, and you can also take advantage of Windows Hello authentication via the power button. The Zephyrus G14 is also the first gaming laptop to integrate a fingerprint sensor and utilize a single sign-on (SSO) power button. This allows the user to turn on the Zephyrus 14 with a single touch.

Connectivity and battery

The Zephyrus G14 supports both wired and wireless connections. You can drive a second display through the Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2 port and DisplayPort 1.4, or HDMI 2.0 port. In addition to two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, a Kensington Lock, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a unique power port, there’s also a second Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2 port that you can use to connect. WiFi 6 also allows you to run games at LAN speeds with reduced latency.

The Zephyrus G14 has a 76Whr battery to keep you running. It supports USB Power Delivery (PD) from a portable power bank, so you don’t have to contend for a socket when charging. If you’re not loading a CPU or discrete GPU for intensive tasks, you can also recharge your machine with a small adapter up to 100W.

Price and stock status

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is currently sold at a major retailer in the United Arab Emirates for $ 7,999.

This content is from Reach by Gulf News, GN Media’s branded content team.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos