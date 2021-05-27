Redmi Note 8 (2021) Price Revealed From $ 169: All Details





Pricing information for Redmi Note 8 (2021) was published a few days after the official specifications and design were published on the company’s global website. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and features a 6.3-inch Full HD Waterdrop-style notch display. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) features a quad rear camera setup with a 48 megapixel main sensor headline. It has a 4,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Redmi Note 8 (2021) supports 3.5mm audio jack and works on Android 11.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) Price, Stock Status

Xiaomi announced on its blog that the Redmi Note 8 (2021) is priced at $ 169 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and $ 189 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. The phone has three color options: Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black. It will be available worldwide for purchase across Xiaomi’s official sales channels.

Specifications of Redmi Note 8 (2021)

According to the specifications, the Dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 (2021) runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. I will. On the front is a 13 megapixel selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Redmi Note 8 (2021) connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. With a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) weighs 190 grams.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos