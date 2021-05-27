2021 Anniversary: ​​Smartphone Deals, Sale from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Verizon and more





Memorial Day 2021 is within us, with lots of great deals and discounts even before the actual holidays, and now smartphone deals from top domestic brands and carriers. Is featured. Currently, there are various transactions with various companies such as Verizon, Apple, Motorola, Samsung, OnePlus, etc., which is causing significant savings for buyers.

The actual day of the holiday is not until Monday, May 31st, but with the latest gadgets, we have brought many deals to people, such as consumer electronics needs and smart home solutions. What is a better way to buy a new smartphone or gadget that is already planned? This is due to waiting for such nationwide sales.

Earlier this week was the launch of the first Memorial Day sale in 2021, with Wal-Mart, Amazon, The Home Depot and other retailers offering deals to meet their housing needs. But holiday festivals aren’t just that, they allow more people to enjoy it and aren’t limited to those who are renovating their homes.

Memorial Day Sale 2021: Smartphone Deals Live Streamed to Apple Via Verizon

(Photo: Apple / Facebook)

Without Apple’s iOS in the lineup, it wouldn’t be a party, and even though the Apple Store doesn’t offer discounts through the official online store, Verizon is here to fill that gap.

One of their best deals this year is the Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deal on the iPhone 12 Pro. Buyers will receive an iPhone 12 Pro when they purchase an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, only if your smartphone pays for 24-36 months and you purchase an unlimited plan for both devices.

Verizon’s trade-in program, on the other hand, offers more than $ 400 on the iPhone 12 and above, depending on the value of the device.

Samsung via Best Buy

(Photo: (Photo courtesy of Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Samsung)) New York, New York-January 11: Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 +, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2021 1 It was exhibited at Samsung 837 in New York City on the 11th of March.

Samsung is also on sale and will be sold via Best Buy, which also offers $ 350 to save the S21, rather than the official online store.

Soon, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, Galaxy S21 + Ultra will be $ 250 cheaper than the original price, but if you choose to activate immediately for your carrier, Best Buy will offer you even more discounts. ..

OnePlus

(Photo: Screenshot of Marques Brownlee official YouTube channel)

According to Phone Arena, OnePlus offers discounts from $ 150 to $ 200 for smartphones via its official website. This includes the higher class Midrange OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T. Deals come with a free bumper case, but may vary depending on stock.

Motorola

(Photo: Screenshot: Motorola Razr 2 Facebook page)

Last but not least, with Motorola’s return to the smartphone industry, Motorola is once again internationally recognized, especially with 5G smartphones that compete with industry leaders.

Memorial Day Sale 2021 offers the Motorola Edge and RAZR at $ 200 off the original price, while the cheapest 5G, the Motorola One 5G, is $ 145 off.

