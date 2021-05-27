Lunar eclipse: How was it that you didn’t go anywhere on the Qantas Super Blood Moon plane?





The Sydney (CNN) moon was lit by bright copper red and shined brightly in the night sky.

And when Australians, New Zealand, and some terrestrial people in the western United States stare on May 26 to admire this unusual super-bloody lunar eclipse, perhaps the best view of astronomical wonders is in the sky. I’m from 43,000 feet. Board the “I will not go anywhere” operated by Qantas.

Over three hours over Sydney Port, 180 travelers enjoyed the front row seats of this spectacular lunar event.

“It was great, I think I’ve never seen it [the moon] That way from land, “passenger Abdullah Clam told CNN.

Flight tickets are 2.5 minutes as flight-hungry Australian travelers (currently limited to domestic or travel to New Zealand as part of the travel bubble) were in a hurry to take advantage of scenic views. Sold out at.

“Rare” event

Supermoons occur when the moon is in orbit closest to the earth. In other words, the moon looks bright and big to the human eye.

A total lunar eclipse, on the other hand, occurs when the moon passes through the shadows of the Earth, resulting in a dark and red appearance.

“The red color comes from the sun’s rays passing through the Earth’s atmosphere, then the ring of light created by all the sunrises and sunsets happening around our planet,” NASA’s web. Explained on the site.

All passengers on the Qantas Supermoon flight were given the opportunity to take pictures of unusual sights.

Brent Winstone / Qantas

Qantas has worked with astronomer Dr. Vanessamos to create the “optimal flight path over the Pacific Ocean.” The airline has planned a flight path around the orbit of the rising moon and the timing of the total solar eclipse.

the goal? From A $ 499 ($ ​​386) for economy tickets to $ 1,499 ($ ​​1,160) for business class seats, we guarantee a fairly spectacular view of the moon for all passengers.

Astronomer Moss, who was on a plane to provide commentary and entertain travelers with a lunar eclipse, said before CNN’s flight, a super-blooded lunar eclipse was a fairly unusual event.

“Individually, supermoons and total lunar eclipses are not uncommon, but when you combine the two, it can be very rare,” she said.

Moss added that Australia would not witness another superblood month until 2033.

Experience on board

The flight took place on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and was chosen for its large windows that provide the perfect opportunity to view the moon.

When the eclipse began at 21:11 local time, the crew dimmed the cabin lights. Passengers experienced the whole for 14 minutes and 30 seconds when the moon crossed the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow.

The flight was led by Captain Alex Passerini (left).

Brent Winstone / Qantas

Qantas Chief Technical Pilot Captain Alex Passerini will first fly north from Sydney Airport and then back south to give all passengers the opportunity to see the moon, take pictures and experience. Was intended.

“Usually we use a fixed route, but Air Services Australia gives us the freedom to operate within a specific area of ​​the airspace, which allows us to continue to fly the plane and the month. You can keep it in the best position. “Passerini told CNN.

The pilot, who spent a lot of pandemic flight return flights and freight transport, commented on the “energy” of travelers and said he was looking forward to flying a bunch of excited passengers.

Don’t fly anywhere

Like many airlines, Qantas struggled financially during the pandemic. Australia has nearly closed intentional trips, and many airline fleets have landed for over a year.

Supermoon Flight is the latest in a series of Qantas flights that go nowhere, starting in October, flying over some of Australia’s most famous landmarks.

Qantas has been criticized for unnecessarily burning fuel during the climate crisis. Last fall, a Friends of the Earth spokesman told CNN Travel that the flight was considered a “essentially meaningless definition of travel.”

Qantas has promised to offset 100% of its October flights’ carbon dioxide emissions and will do the same for Supermoon flights.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos