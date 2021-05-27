Google Maps Integration | Elementor





To use the Google Maps Widget, you first need to create an API key. You also need a billing account and a project with the Maps Embed API enabled. When you’re done, go to Elementor> Settings> Integrations and enter the key. For more information, see this article on the Google Set up Cloud Console.

Start a new project

Create a new project from Google Cloud Platform

Give the project a name. Be sure to give it a unique name. It cannot be changed later. Please enter the organization name. Please enter the location of your project.Billing information

Next, you need to set up your project’s billing information. This is the left panel>[請求]Can be done from

Billing Step 1 Select the country that applies to your project Click I accept the Terms of Service Click Continue Billing Step 2 Select your account type Enter your business name Select your payment method Enter your payment information as above (Example: credit card)[無料試用を開始]Click the button Dashboard

This completes the billing information for this project.

Creating credentials[APIとサービス]>[クレデンシャル]On the tab[+クレデンシャルの作成]Click the link[APIキー]Choose. This will get the API key.For protection, it is recommended to restrict this key from being used elsewhere Add application

You can now associate your application with the key. Click on the library from the API and Services dashboard

Type Maps in the additional search box for the Maps Embed API. The Elementor widget requires the Maps Embed API.Select this in the list below[マップを有効にするJavaScriptAPI]Click the button This will appear in the list of available APIs and start collecting data Add the API key to Elementor

with this,[Elementor]>[Settings]>[Integrations]You can go to and place the key to use the map widget.

