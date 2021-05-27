Galax 3060 LHR for sale-(Spoiler-Expensive!)





Earlier this month, Nvidia confirmed that almost all GeForce RTX 30XX series graphics cards were configured to receive LHR (Lite Hash Rate) revisions. Well, except for 3090. The key idea of ​​this is that the hash rate of the GPU is essentially halved, which makes it less attractive to miners and can help you get more GPUs. In the hands of game consumers. That is, at least theory.

If you’re hoping for an LHR GPU to be more affordable, you’ll see one of the first official retail lists for the Galax 3060 LHR, following a report via Videocardz, which is short news It doesn’t look good.

Galax GeForce RTX 3060 LHR

Listed online through Korean retailers, this has some issues. First of all, this is annoying, but this particular Galax GeForce RTX 3060 has a very clear LHR engraved on the box. In the past, it’s always been a matter of curiosity whether manufacturers label their graphics cards this way, but at least Galax seems to have made that decision, for better or for worse.

But the biggest problem is the price tag. Since it is listed for 1,080,000 won, it will be about 699 won. So it may be different when it hits Europe, but it doesn’t seem to be the case so far. I’m trying to get something closer to MSRP’s increasingly weird jokes.

What do you think

Again, this price is from South Korea and it is not entirely accurate to suggest that this will be the international standard for the cost of (at least) 3060. But if so, the problem is clearly the fact that this costs more than twice the expected retail price, and so for consumers who want the LHR revision to bring good news. is. Well … if this is all right, it may have been wishful thinking.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

