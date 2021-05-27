Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro + render surfaces online prior to today’s launch





Renderings for Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro + were leaked just hours before their official launch in China. Rendering suggests three new smartphone designs included in the Oppo Reno 6 series. The Oppo Reno 6 seems to have a triple rear camera, but both the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro + seem to have a quad camera set up on the back. Video promotions allegedly introducing Oppo Reno 6 Pro have also been leaked on the web.

Tipster Evan Blass, who uses the username @evleaks on Twitter, posted a rendering that suggests designs for Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro +. The rendering shows the Oppo Reno 6 flat edge design, which is very similar to the iPhone 12 series. The phone seems to have at least three different color options and features such as a triple rear camera.

Unlike the Vanilla Reno 6 model, both the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro + appear to have a curved back, similar to the Reno 5 Pro model. It seems that smartphones also have a curved display. In addition, there is a quad rear camera.

It seems that both Oppo Reno 6 Pro (left) and Oppo Reno 6 Pro + (right) have quad rear cameras Photo provided by: Twitter / Evan Blass

One notable element that is expected to be common to all three Oppo Reno 6 models is the design of the hole punch display.

Blass also posted a video promotion for Oppo Reno 6 Pro that shows the advanced portrait video features of smartphones. May be limited to Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro +.

In addition to rendering and video promotion, Blass tweeted some images showing the Reno 6 kickstand case, which also acts as a selfie flash. It may be available individually after the launch of the new smartphone series.

This is not the first time to see the details of the Oppo Reno 6 series. Certification sites such as China Compulsory Certification (3C) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) have proposed new model specifications. Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro + have also appeared at TENAA in China. In addition, the Oppo Reno 6 series was recently discovered on e-commerce sites JD.com and Sunning with some details.

Oppo is hosting the launch of the Reno 6 series in China today (Thursday) at 6 pm CST Asia (3:30 pm IST).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos