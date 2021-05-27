The release of Nintendo Switch Pro may be in September, and we can expect 4K output to TVs and OLED displays.





The long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro could be released as early as September 2021. The official announcement of the upgrade from OLED displays and 4K output to TV consoles can be made before the E3 conference on June 12.

(Photo: Tomohiro Osumi / GettyImages) Chiba, Japan-September 21: Nintendo’s Switch video game console logo will be on Capcom Co during the Tokyo Game Show 2017 held at Makuhari Messe on September 21. It was exhibited at the booth. In 2017 in Chiba. The annual Game Show will feature games by 345 exhibitors for a variety of platforms, from game consoles to mobile phones, and will be held from September 21st to 24th to feature esports.

There are a lot of reports of the next Nintendo Switch that will be revealed soon. And now Bloomberg says that four-year-old consoles will probably have a new version around September or October.

In addition, the price of the new version will be higher than the previous version of $ 299. The launch will be in line with Switch Lite, which sells cheaper at $ 199. The aforementioned E3 conference has been unable to attract people due to the ongoing pandemic, allowing game developers to try out the game at events that virtually attend fans around the world.

Nintendo Switch Pro: What do you expect?

It’s the first time for the general public to see how a switch with Nvidia with DLSS technology works. Fans are also hoping for what the 4K output to the TV will look like-at least from a distance.

Rumors of a 4K display were first hinted at on January 8th. But further reporting only confirms the output to a TV that can display 4K.

It’s also exciting to see the games available at Nintendo played outside the console with LCD. The envisioned Nintendo Switch Pro is expected to show off Samsung’s caring 7-inch OLED display, Zabage reported. A major upgrade from the LCD on previous versions.

Also read: Nintendo Switch has sales of over 84 million, are we still getting a professional model right away?

Supply Check: Supplier is confident in fulfillment

All of this is reportedly coming within a few months with the fingers crossed. This is true when long-term delays due to lack of parts do not get in the way.

Production is expected to begin in July, according to Bloomberg’s exclusive report from an unnamed source close to the company. However, the shortage of supply parts will not recover immediately.

However, Nintendo’s suppliers are confident that they can fulfill their orders with confidence despite the threat of an existing chip shortage.

In addition, unnamed sources say switch parts not used by competing consoles need to remain stable. However, supply is not yet guaranteed.

Related article: Nintendo promises many new games in the fiscal year. Maybe BOTW2 will come soon?

