If you didn’t bite the Brit, this Mustang Mach 1 is what you need





Johannesburg: As the world’s best-selling sports car, South Africa’s Ford Mustang series will soon be enhanced by a very special and exclusive model, the Mach 1 Fastback Coup. Ford states that it is the pinnacle of Mustang 5.0-liter V8 style and performance. .. Only 90 units are manufactured for the South African market, which also guarantees the Mustang Mach 1’s exclusivity.

Only one 90 Ford Mustang Mach will come to South Africa.

Mustang has gained a legendary position as a performance icon around the world, and in South Africa, Ford South Africa’s general manager of marketing, Doreen Machinini, said.

The remarkable success of the Mustang Brit proved that South Africans have a desire for an exclusive limited edition model, and we are proud to extend Mustang’s rich heritage with the launch of the Mach 1. I will.

Like the 1969 original, the Mustang Mach 1 bridges the gap between the standard Mustang GT and the high-performance Shelby model with V8 power, unique functional aerodynamic enhancements, competitive suspension upgrades, and It provides a cockpit focused on the driver.

Only one 90 Ford Mustang Mach will come to South Africa.

Therefore, the limited edition Mustang Mach 1 will be the most truck-ready 5.0-liter Mustang ever, thanks to the newly designed front end and Ford Performance parts derived from the Mustang Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500 models. ..

The performance of the specially tuned 5.0-liter V8 engine matches the performance of the Mustang Brit, producing 338kW of output and 529Nm of torque. For the most engaging driving experience, Mach 1 buyers can choose a high-performance 6-speed manual transmission derived from the Shelby GT350, or Ford’s high-tech 10-speed automatic option. Both transmissions have undergone many Mach 1-specific performance, cooling, and calibration enhancements.

Only one 90 Ford Mustang Mach will come to South Africa.

Visually, the Mach 1 is easily identified as a truck-focused machine with its heavy use of low-gloss magnetic dark gray and black accents and a bold Mach 1 grille that pays homage to the original.

This is a rear spoiler that helps the Mach 1 generate 22% more downforce than a Mustang GT with a standard performance pack in South Africa, and a rear axle cooling system and lower diffuser supplied by the powerful Shelby GT500. Complemented by. ..

The new 19-inch 5-spoke dark-painted aluminum wheels are a modern interpretation of the classic Mach 1 Magnum 500-style wheels, with 255/40 R19 tires on the front and 275/40 R19 versions on the rear. .. They say it has a sportier, more aggressive attitude and enhanced handling characteristics.

Only one 90 Ford Mustang Mach will come to South Africa.

To further improve ride quality and handling, the Mach 1 features Ford’s latest adaptive suspension technology, new performance-oriented electric power steering calibration, stiffer swavers and front springs, and upgraded brake boosters. It features a rear subframe with a more rigid bushing. Rear toe link from Shelby GT500. And, as expected by Mustang with a focus on trucks, the available drive modes include a truck mode and a truck app with launch control.

All units destined for South Africa are painted in a distinctive metallic fighter gray. The appearance package is standard equipment, so you can recognize Mach1 immediately. Other distinctive elements include a satin black bonnet and side stripes with orange accents, and orange-painted brake calipers. In addition, the front fender features the legendary Mach 1 badge that reaffirms the iconic lineage of this model.

Only one 90 Ford Mustang Mach will come to South Africa.

The same theme has been carried over to the cabin, thanks to the orange seatback accents and the dark spin drift instrument panel with aluminum accents. Other interior upgrades include a new door sill plate, an updated splash screen for the 12.3-inch full LCD instrument cluster, a Mach 1 brand door sill scuff plate, and an engraved badge on the instrument panel that displays the vehicle’s unique chassis number. I will. Enhances the status of that special limited edition.

The timing and price of the Mustang Mach 1 in South Africa will be confirmed within the next few months, giving you insight into the launch after locking the vehicle for a test drive.

Only one 90 Ford Mustang Mach will come to South Africa.

IOL motoring

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos