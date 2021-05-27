Google adds a new button to save images directly from Gmail to Google Photos





New in Gmail[写真に保存]You can now use the button to save photos sent as attachments directly to Google Photos. However, at this time, this new feature is only compatible with images sent in JPEG format, and there is no information on when other formats will be supported by this new feature. This is a useful addition to Gmail by Google, especially since we removed the sync between Google Photos and Google Drive in 2019. Gmail users can now save attachments directly to Google Drive and can no longer use them to store photos and videos.

Google introduced the new features through the Workspace blog.As mentioned earlier, with Google’s new features, Gmail users are new[写真に保存]You can use the button to save photo attachments directly to Google Photos.This button is for attachments[ドライブに追加]Coexist during button or preview. Until 2019, Google Drive and Google Photos were synced to work together, but the search giant changed this for “simplicity.”

This new feature eliminates the need for users to download JPEG images and manually back them up to Google Photos. However, other image and video format media must be manually uploaded to Google Photos for organizing into albums or backing up to the cloud.

“This feature is turned on by default. For the photos in question,[ドライブに追加]Next to options similar to[写真に保存]You can choose the button, “the blog says. Google also provides detailed information on how to upload files and folders to Google Drive on our support page.

The rollout of the Save to Photo feature is step-by-step using the Rapid Release Domain and Scheduled Release Domain. Users in the former domain will start receiving updates from May 26th, and users in the latter domain will start receiving updates a week later. According to Google, this feature can take up to 15 days to be visible to all Gmail users.

In addition, this feature will be available to all Workspace users, not just basic and business users of G Suite. Individual Google Account users will also be able to take advantage of the new “Save to Photo” feature.

Satvik Khare is the Deputy Editor of Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology can make life easier for everyone. Gadgets are always passionate about him, and he often finds ways to avoid new technologies. In my spare time, I love playing around with cars and participating in motorsports. When the weather is bad, I rap on the Forza Horizon on Xbox and read some nice fiction.





