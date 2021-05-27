eXp Realty is a real estate veteran Ilaria Profumi





Bellingham, WA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-One of the fastest growing global real estate companies, eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXp Realty, a subsidiary of (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the appointment of a veteran. Real estate expert Ilaria Profumi as regional director of Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA). Profumis leadership helps strengthen the company’s global footprint and presence in EMEIA. She will report to Michael Valdes, president of eXp Global.

Profumi joined RE / MAX Italy, where he was Chief Operating Officer for the past 15 years, and focused on corporate strategy. She is a trained lawyer and has spent nearly 20 years in other roles at RE / MAX, including Legal Officers and Business Development Officers, before serving as COO.

Profumis’ strong experience and skills are of great value to the region’s overall strategy and growth, Valdes said. She is excited to play an integral role in accelerating the growth of the eXp brand across EMEIA.

I’m excited to join eXp Realty and already believe in the organization’s incredible vision, Profumi said. By devoting the last 15 years to the growth of international real estate brands, people have confirmed my belief that they will always make a difference. We are witnessing one of the greatest technological innovations in human history, but the trend is that we need products that combine traditional relationships and innovations to succeed and prosper. Is shown. eXp Realty is a global alternative for all real estate agents who understand that innovation and inclusion are the basis of a long-term vision that makes the real estate market profitable.

Profumis adoption begins with the company starting operations in 11 new markets since October 2020 and continuing its rapid global expansion. In the EMEIA region, eXp currently operates in the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, Portugal, France, Italy and Spain. The company recently announced its intention to expand into three new markets in the third quarter of 2021.

eXp Realty provides residential and commercial real estate agents with a unique financial model. In addition to the attractive commission structure, agents are offered the opportunity to earn additional revenue by expanding the company’s agent base globally and helping them acquire shares in the company through listing and sales activities. .. eXps cloud-based brokers leverage Virbela, an immersive and collaborative platform for businesses, enabling agents to communicate, meet and do business in the virtual world.

eXp World Holdings, Inc.about

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is a holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global broker, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest growing real estate technology companies in the world with more than 55,000 agents in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India and Mexico. , Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain and continues to expand internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings offers real estate professionals a unique opportunity to win equity awards for their production goals and their contribution to the growth of the company as a whole. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a complete suite of brokerage and real estate technology solutions, including innovative residential and commercial brokerage models, professional services, collaboration tools and personal development. Cloud-based brokers utilize a deep, social and collaborative immersive 3D platform to improve agent connectivity and productivity.

For more information, please visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe harbor statement

The statements contained in this document contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties in which actual results, performance, or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied, based on management’s current views and assumptions. It may include statements about future expectations and other prospects that accompany it. With such a statement. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document and we undertake no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Continuous growth of our agent and broker base. Expansion of residential real estate brokerage business to overseas markets. Demand for telecommuting and distance learning solutions and virtual events. Ability to develop our new commercial brokers and attract commercial real estate brokers. Revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements do not guarantee future performance. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and unfavorably from those stated in the forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions. Difficulty keeping expense growth at a moderate level while increasing income. Details of and other risks can be found at any time in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s filings. This includes, but is not limited to, recently submitted quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K.

Media contacts:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor spokesperson:

MZ Group MZ North America

Investor @ expworldholdings.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos