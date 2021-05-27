McLaren Elba is now available with total windshield production reduced to just 149





McLaren dramatically improves the optional windshield available on the open-top Elba Speedster, components designed to meet the legal requirements of some US states, and the everyday ease of use of the owner. We have revealed details about the factors to be improved. This first model will be unveiled in the heritage-filled Satin Casa Blue and will begin delivering customers’ cars towards the end of 2021.

Equipped with a windshield, the Elva not only enhances road usability, but also adds just 20kg to its total weight thanks to its lightweight glass and carbon fiber frame, without the use of the standard car’s Active Air Management System. This is despite the inclusion of rain-sensing wipers, washer jets, sun visors and heated glass.

Elba hasn’t changed otherwise, but it lacks the roof, side windows, and rear screen for a full Speedster experience.

The company also quietly announced a second reduction in Elba production, reducing overall from 249 to just 149. This corresponds to a reduction of 250 units from the original planned production of 399. Join the McLaren Ultimate Series P1, Senna and the Speedtail mentioned above. , Beyond the scope of modern McLaren. The Elvas name comes from Bruce McLaren’s exploit in the 1970s customer sports car racing, where Elba produced and supported a customer racing version of McLaren’s dominant M1A.

Although the core technical elements are well known, Senna is designed to focus on the truck and all speedtails are at top speed, so Elba is probably for open roads on sunny days. Specially designed.

Production is already underway and the first delivery of a windshield-equipped vehicle is scheduled for late 2021.

What is an active air management system?

Simply put, it consists of carbon fiber panels that provide a front bonnet that opens above a certain speed. This exposes the vents that supply air through the air intake of the front splitter, directing that air above and around the cockpit, creating air bubbles in the occupants. At low speeds when the vents are closed, the air is instead directed to the radiator at the front of the car. It’s not the most aesthetically pleasing solution, but it works.

How about from the passenger seat?

Riding an elba below 30mph when not using the system is like being in a Caterham without a door, blowing air into your ears, filling your nostrils, and training your lacrimal ducts. At 50mph, an unprotected 50mph headwind is as unpleasant as you might imagine. And at 70mph, if your head is torn from your shoulders or your eyes are pushed out from behind your skull, you don’t know what will happen first.

When AAM is active, 30mph feels like opening the saloon sunroof at 70mph. 50mph is more comfortable than driving a roof at a three-digit speed with a Porsche Boxster. You can continue talking with the driver even at 70mph. It stands out when the flaps are unfolded, but it does not distract you from blocking your view.

Powertrain and chassis

Powering the Elba is the latest evolution of the Senna GTR’s 4-liter twin-turbo V8, but with the new exhaust system, McLaren is happy to call the Nirvana system. This will increase the peak power from Senas 789bhp to 804bhp. The system has a total of four outlets, two located on the rear mesh between the taillights and two on the front edge of the rear deck in the active rear wing. The need for two types of exhaust vents is for acoustic reasons as well as performance, as the top two are designed to resonate higher frequency sounds that are heard sharper from within the cabin.

It will be fitted with a 720S cross-link hydraulic suspension, as well as the latest 390mm carbon ceramic brakes and a new titanium caliper. McLaren has not confirmed the weight of the Elba, but it is said that it will be the lightest McLaren road car so far except F1, so it is expected that the dry weight will be 1198 kg or less. From a dynamic point of view, the Elba is designed to be somewhere between the Speedtail and Senna from a dynamic point of view, it’s more agile and focused than a speedtail like the GT, but much more than Senna. Not aggressive to.

This is reflected in Elvas’ aerodynamic package, which has far less downforce than Senna, not to mention the super-series and sports-series McLarens such as the 720S and 600LT. In fact, the Elvas handling balance has been quite laborious to ensure that the Elvas handling is progressive and benign, or as good as the 804bhp rear wheels, due to its high power and light weight. This is a major challenge for chassis engineers. -Drive supercars can be realistic.

design

In addition to offering new models to buyers of the Ultimate Series McLaren, Design Director Rob Melville has confirmed that it points to McLaren’s continuously evolving design language that will be applied to future models. Of course, the practical reality of not having to worry about side and windshields allowed Melville and his team to take Elvas’ design to a level not possible with McLaren’s mainstream products.

For example, the surface finish on the body side is very deep and is designed to mimic the side pods of an F1 car. Inside that volume is a hidden intake tunnel, the first element McLaren used on the P1, through which air enters through a small intake next to the door mirrors. This allows clean, cold air to flow into the lower half of the side-mounted radiator, and the traditional external air intake on the rear haunch sends air to the upper half.

Like many McLarens, the rear is mostly open to dissipate the intense heat generated by the engine and exhaust system. The rear fascia is made of laser-cut aluminum rather than open mesh and integrates a new design of the almond-shaped rear light unit with two lower vents and a rear diffuser.

Inside the open cabin, Elba also showcases some new key interior design elements that may appear in future McLaren models, such as self-contained HMI screens, instrument pods and center consoles. Elements specifically designed for use in purely open cabins, such as low set vents and speaker integration, are unique to Elva.

The tonneau with a rear opening just behind the cabin is specially designed to fit the two full-face helmets sold with the car for owners who need fast and a little extra protection. However, the storage space is naturally slim.

