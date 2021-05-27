Denon and Marantz announce flagship 8K AV receiver





Both Denon and Marantz have announced new flagship AV receivers that support a wide range of the latest video and audio formats and technologies.

The Denon AVC-X8500HA and Marantz AV8805A are A-spec receivers for the AVC-X8500H and AV8805 models that appeared a few years ago. Owners of these existing models can upgrade to A specifications by contacting an authorized dealer.

Price and Stock Status Denon AVC-X8500HA 3999/3699 / $ 4299 Release Date: June 2021 Upgrade to Existing AVC-X8500H Owner’s A-spec: 749/649 / $ 599 Marantz AV8805A 4299/3899 / $ 4799 Release Date: June 2021 upgrade to A-spec Existing AV8805 Owner: 749/649/599 $ Denon AVC-X8500HA

What does the AVC-X8500HA bring compared to the original model? Since 8K was still in its infancy when the X8500H was launched, X8500A mode adds 8K / 60Hz upscaling and passthrough, as well as 4K / 120Hz passthrough. This should work given the problems that receivers have in the next generation. Consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The HDR format is enhanced with HDR10 + and the dynamic HDR format, which sits side by side with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. All HDMI inputs (except the input on the front of the device) have been upgraded to HDMI 2.1 features, so automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), and quick frame transport help game performance – It is included, but now supports QMS (Quick Media Switching) for quick input exchange.

Elsewhere, there are HDCP 2.3, 4: 4: 4 pure color subsampling, and BT.2020 passthrough.

eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) is left to enable lossless, object-based audio transmission such as DTS: X and Dolby Atmos from TV apps or connected sources. DTS: X Pro is also supported, allowing users with compatible setups to enjoy DTS: X sound and IMAX extended content in 7.2.6 or 9.2.4 configurations.

Other out-of-the-box audio technologies include Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, DTS Virtual: X, Auro-3D, and Height Virtualization Technology with virtual height in 7.1, 5.1, or 2.1 speaker placement. You can create effects.

Marantz AV8805A

The Marantz AV8805A spec sheet is almost the same as the Denon above. There are 7.2.6 or 9.2.4 configurations of DTS: XPro and IMAX Enhanced decoding, and various other advanced object audio-based formats of Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, and height virtualization technologies such as DTS Virtual: X. ..

Dedicated 8K compatible HDMI 2.1 input enables 8K / 60Hz and 4K / 120Hz video passthrough. Added to the list of HDR formats that support HDR10 + and dynamic HDR, supports the latest gaming technology, reduces frame tearing and latency, provides smoother images and faster response times. ..

Updates for Denon AVC-X8500H and Marantz AV8805 models

The original model is not excluded from the mix. If you do not wish to upgrade to the A spec, Denon & Marantz will issue a firmware update for older models to upgrade to support front wide channel support with DTS: X Pro, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer, and Dolby Surround. .. These should be rolled out today (May 27, 2021).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos