Why Apple and Google Virus Alert Apps have Limited Success





Denver real estate agent Sarah Cavey was thrilled last fall when Colorado introduced an app that warned people about potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Based on Apple and Google software, the state smartphone app uses Bluetooth signals to detect users in close contact. If a user later tests positive, they can anonymously notify other app users who may have passed the pass at restaurants, trains, or elsewhere.

Cavey immediately downloaded the app. But even after calling the Colorado Health Department three times after a positive virus test in February, I couldn’t get the special verification code I needed from the state to warn others. She said.

They are promoting the app to make people feel better, Cavey said, adding that she has since frustratedly removed an app called CO Exposure Notification. But it doesn’t really do anything.

The Colorado Department of Health said it would improve the process and automatically issue a verification code to everyone in the state who tested positive.

Their collaboration looked like a game changer when Apple and Google announced last year that they would jointly create a smartphone-based system to help stop the virus. Human contact tracers struggled to keep up with the proliferation of virus caseloads. The trillion-dollar rivals running 99% of the world’s smartphones in their systems could alert far more people quickly and automatically.

Soon Austria, Switzerland and other countries introduced virus apps based on Apple-Google software, as well as about 20 US states, including Alabama and Virginia. So far, the app has been downloaded more than 90 million times, according to an analysis by the app research firm Sensor Tower.

However, some researchers say that the choice of corporate products and policies limits the usefulness of the system and raises questions about Big Tech’s ability to set the global standard for public health tools.

Computer scientists have reported problems with the accuracy of Bluetooth technology used to detect proximity between smartphones. Some users are complaining about notification failures. Also, apps that can accurately warn people that they are exposed to the virus will falsely warn unexposed people, overtest, or detect users who have been exposed to the virus. Few rigorous studies have been done so far to see if it outweighs potential shortcomings such as being unable to do so.

Computer science researchers at Trinity College Dublin, Stephen Farrell and Douglas Reese, are these apps helping with real contact tracing, just distracting, or potentially causing problems. Is it still an open issue? In April with the Irish virus alert app.

In the United States, some public health officials and researchers said the app showed modest but significant benefits. In Colorado, more than 28,000 people use this technology to notify their contacts that they may be exposed to the virus. In California, which introduced a virus-tracking app called CA Notify in December, the state said about 65,000 people are using the system to warn other app users.

Dr. Christopher Longhurst, Chief Information Officer at the University of California, San Diego, states that contact notification technology has been successful. Whether hundreds of lives have been saved, dozens of lives have been saved, or only a handful of lives have been saved, it is a big question if we save lives.

In a joint statement, Apple and Google said: We are proud to work with public health authorities to provide millions of people around the world with resources that have helped protect public health.

Business today

Has been updated

May 26, 2021 4:06 pm (Eastern Standard Time)

Based in part on ideas developed by Singapore and scholars, Apple and Google’s systems have built-in privacy protection, and healthcare providers have offered alternatives to more invasive apps. Unlike virus tracking apps that continuously track a user’s whereabouts, Apple and Google software relies on Bluetooth signals to estimate the distance between smartphones without knowing the location of people. It also logs app users who have been in close contact for at least 15 minutes using a rotation ID code instead of their real name.

Last year, some health organizations predicted that technicians could notify users of virus exposure faster than human contact tracers. Others said the app wants to be able to warn commuters sitting next to people at risk on buses, trains and planes that contact tracers are usually indistinguishable.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last year in a video promoting a country’s warning system called the Corona-Warn-App that everyone using the app is helping control the virus.

However, the app has not undergone the large-scale efficacy tests normally performed before the government introduced public health interventions such as vaccines. The University of Minnesota infection also said that software privacy features that prevent government agencies from identifying users of the app make it difficult for researchers to determine whether notifications helped prevent the virus from being transmitted. Michael T. Osterholm, Head of the Center for Infectious Disease Research Policy, said. Minnesota.

According to Dr. Osterholm, the app played virtually no role in being able to investigate what happened here.

Even before the app was released, there were some restrictions. For one thing, some researchers point out that exposure notification software essentially excludes certain vulnerable populations, such as the elderly who can’t afford a smartphone. In other words, the app sends a false alarm because the system is not configured to incorporate mitigating factors such as whether the user is vaccinated, wearing a mask, or sitting outside. They say there is a possibility of doing so.

Proximity detection in the virus alert app may also be inconsistent. Last year’s survey of Google systems for Android phones on the Light Rail tram in Dublin found that metal walls, floors and ceilings distorted Bluetooth signal strength, and the possibility of accurate proximity detection randomly selected passengers. Trigger a notification.

Such glitches have frustrated early adopters such as Kimberly Craig, Mayor of Salinas, California. In December of last year, when the virus outbreak surged, she downloaded a state contact notification app on her Android smartphone and said she immediately tested positive for Covid-19. .. But after she entered the verification code, she said the system couldn’t send an alert to the partner she lived in and downloaded the app.

I don’t know what to say to you if you don’t pick up people from the same household, Mayor Craig said.

In a statement, Steph Hannon, senior director of product management for Google’s contact notification, said in a statement that there are known challenges in estimating accurate distances between devices using Bluetooth technology, and the company continues to improve accuracy. He said he was working on it.

Company policy also influences usage trends. For example, in certain US states, iPhone users can activate contact notification with a single click by simply turning on the settings feature, but Android users will need to download another app. As a result, approximately 9.6 million iPhone users in California had notifications turned on as of May 10, far exceeding 900,000 app downloads on Android phones.

Google said the state has built a system that works on the widest range of devices and deploys as quickly as possible.

Some public health experts acknowledged that the exposure alert system was an experiment that they and the tech giant had learned and embraced improvements as they progressed.

One of the problems they discovered early on: To prevent false alarms, the state validates positive test results before a person sends a contact notification. However, in local labs, sending test results to a healthcare provider can take several days, limiting the ability of app users to quickly alert others.

In Alabama, for example, the State GuideSafe virus alert app has been downloaded approximately 250,000 times, according to Sensor Tower. However, state health officials said they were able to confirm positive test results for just 1,300 app users. Given that more than 10 percent of Alabama people tested positive for the coronavirus, they said it was far less than the health authorities expected.

Dr. Scott Harris, who oversees the Alabama Public Health Service, said the app would be much more efficient if these processes were automated rather than manual.

Colorado, which automatically issues verification codes to people who test positive, reports higher utilization. The University of California, San Diego Health has also set up a dedicated helpline that allows app users to call if they haven’t received a verification code.

Dr. Longhurst, Chief Information Officer of the Medical Center, said the California app proved useful as part of a large-scale state-wide public health promotion, including wearing masks and testing for viruses. I did.

It’s not a panacea, he said. However, it can be an effective part of a pandemic response.

