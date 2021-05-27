The Netflix Play Something feature has been tested on Android, but there is no release date for mass deployment yet





The Netflix Play Something feature was added to the TV last month, but it looks like it’s currently being tested on Android.Some Android users have a home screen or profile selection[何かを再生]It is reported that the button is displayed. The Play Something feature randomly selects a movie or TV show to play that suits your taste, bypassing the long debate about what to watch next. This feature had been tested for over nine months before it appeared on TV at the end of last month.

The Play Something button was detected by Engadget in the Netflix Android app as a dedicated button in the bottom navigation bar. It can also be seen as a floating option just above the bottom bar. Netflix[Play Something]In the tab, in case you don’t want to see the recommendations based on your profile user’s settings[Play SomethingElse]Use the button to display recommendations. You can use this Play Something Else button as many times as you like until you find what you want to see.

The Play Something feature works with one profile in mind. That is, the recommended shows and movies are based on what users in that profile want to see. Since the global release of this feature last month, Netflix is ​​accessible from three areas of the profile selection screen just below the name of the navigation menu (anywhere), so users really want to take advantage of this feature. I understand. It’s on the left side of the screen, and on line 10 of the Netflix home page.

Android police also discovered the Android Play Something option, but there was no dedicated button in the bottom navigation bar. It appeared on the profile selection screen and was displayed as a floating option just above the bottom navigation bar. Different versions of Android may display different features.

Gadgets 360 could not find the Play Something feature of the Android app. Netflix is ​​currently testing this feature and may be available to all Android users in the coming weeks. Currently, there is no information about the iOS implementation of Play Something.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips.





