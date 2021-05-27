German competition regulator launches proceedings against Google – EURACTIV.com





The Federal Cartel Office of Germany filed two proceedings against Google on Tuesday (May 25), investigating the market power of Internet giants and the handling of user data. EURACTIV Germany reports.

Following Facebook and Amazon, this is the third example of a survey of American tech companies since the German competition law amendment came into force. The proceedings have been filed against Google Germany, Google Ireland, and its parent company Alphabet.

In the first proceedings against Google, German antitrust authorities specifically sought power between the company’s brands.

“With a number of digital services such as search engines, YouTube, maps, Android operating systems and Chrome browsers, Google is considered to be the most important in the competition between markets,” explained Andreas Mundt, president of Cartel Office.

The second proceeding will consider Google’s handling of user data, especially its “strategic advantage” and “established access to competitively relevant data.”

Because Google’s business model is basically based on the processing and analysis of user data, competitors ask, “Is there enough choice for consumers to use data when they want to use Google’s services?” I’m asking a question.

A Google spokesperson told EURACTIV that tech companies “work extensively with German competition authorities.” At the same time, Google rejected the accusation by the German competition authorities.

People choose Google because it helps, not because it’s forced or they can’t find an alternative. A Google spokeswoman said that German consumers have so many options online that they provide people with easy control to manage information and limit the use of personal data. Told to.

Microsoft and Google openly feud in hacking and competition inquiries

Google and Microsoft are in a pulled out knife. A California-based search engine giant and a Washington-based software company are partly driven by legislator and regulator pressure on the extraordinary power of two tech companies on American life. We are working to throw each other below.

Modernized competition law

German antitrust authorities have already begun investigating Facebook and Amazon in January and early May.

The proceedings are based on a new antitrust document enacted in January by amending the Law on Restriction of Competition (GWB).

As explained by German Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU), the central purpose of the reform is to make the digital space more equitable and to “establish clear rules for the digital market” competition law tailored to digital companies. Was to create.

With the dynamics of the digital economy and the rapid growth of digital platforms, legislation dominates digital companies by intervening faster and more effectively, even before problems arise, and banning action by technology companies. I’m trying to prevent a bad position.

The Federal Cartel Office has emphasized that this amendment will make Germany’s competition law an “international pioneer.” However, new competition law provisions are now being created at the European level.

Commission wants penalties for rule violations

Just last December, the European Commission announced a legislative initiative to regulate the digital market. Digital Market Law (DMA) requires large digital companies (so-called “gatekeepers”) to meet a number of requirements to prevent one company from gaining a position in the dominant market. I will.

DMA takes a new approach to this. Instead of proving the behavior that dominates the digital platform market with long procedures, DMA starts from the preparatory stage and creates an extensive catalog of rules to ensure fair competition.

In the tentative form, DMA offers a high penalty in case of rule violations. Up to 10% of a digital company’s annual revenue can be fined.

Intensive negotiations on the draft are currently taking place at the EU level. Germany is particularly concerned about liability issues. In its current form, only the European Commission will be responsible for implementing the DMA, leaving Member States in the cold.

The business newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday (May 25) inside information on Germany’s further approach to DMA. According to this, the government wants to enforce the central role of state authorities in the review of digital companies.

Berlin, along with the Netherlands and France, will submit a letter to the Commission in the coming days, including the corresponding request.

On Thursday (May 27), the relevant EU Ministers will discuss the future direction of DMA at a meeting of the Competitiveness Council.

[Edited by Zoran Radosavljevic]

