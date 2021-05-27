Cov-Tech Ventilation System: 19-year-old student innovation promises a cool PPE experience





Working long hours with PPE kits makes the task at hand even more difficult for doctors and other front-line healthcare professionals around the world. Dr. Poonam Kaul Adash, who is treating COVID-19 patients at the Pune clinic, has faced the same challenge.

Nihar Singh Adash, son of Dr. Punam, a sophomore at KJ Somaiya Institute of Technology in Mumbai, recognized the need to provide some relief to practitioners and developed a compact ventilation system for the PPE kit. did.

The device is currently approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and such prototypes are being prepared to provide comfort to many physicians working daily.

What is a Cov-Tech Ventilation System? How does it work?

According to Nihaal, the device “Cov-Tech Ventilation System” is like sitting under a fan when inside a PPE kit. This is a belt-like wearable ventilation system for PPE kits that comes with a lithium-ion battery that lasts 6-8 hours.

“The Cov-Tech ventilation system is like sitting under a fan, even when inside a PPE suit. It takes in ambient air, filters it, and pushes it into the PPE suit. Usually, there is insufficient ventilation. Because of this, the inside of the PPE suit is hot and humid. Our solution provides a way out of this unpleasant experience by creating a stable air flow inside, “said Nihaal, an official statement from the Ministry of Health. I’m quoting.

He added that the design of the ventilation system guarantees a complete air seal from the PPE kit, providing the user with a fresh air breeze with a gap of only 100 seconds. This device also keeps doctors safe from various fungal infections and adds communiqué from the ministry.

How did the invention begin?

Necessity is the mother of invention, as the old saying teaches us. Again, Nihar saw his mother’s struggles as a doctor and decided to do something about it. He participated in a COVID-related equipment design challenge sponsored by the Technology Business Incubator and Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory.

With the help of Dr Ulhas Kharul of the National Institute of Chemistry in Pune, Nihaal was able to develop the first model in 20 days. The prototype came after 6 months of hard work.

What is the current situation?

With support from several sources, the Cov-Tech ventilation system has come to fruition today. The final product is used at Saisne Hospital and Lotus Multi-Specialty Hospital in Pune. Plans are underway to expand production.

“The price of this product is 5,499 rupees per piece, which is much cheaper than the competitors of about 1 rack rupee per piece. The team is trying to reduce the price further,” the official release said.

Follow the live update for COVID-19

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos