Gmail allows you to save image attachments directly to Google Photos

Slowly but surely, the central bank is signaling a policy shift

(Bloomberg)-Sign up for the New Economy Daily Newsletter, follow @Economics and subscribe to our podcast. Central banks are beginning to move away from urgent financial settings, following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada. To flag potential interest rate hikes. As vaccines continue to roll and the economy resumes, traders are slowly dialing up expectations for rate hikes and slowing asset purchases elsewhere. The market is catching the tight story of bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors readjust their bets. The Bank of Korea announced on Thursday when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said that at some point in the economic recovery, policymakers were preparing for an orderly withdrawal from record low interest rates. It became a situation. The change in stance happened the day after New Zealand. According to Sharon Zollner, Chief Economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand’s outlook is far more hawkish than expected and may still be showing global change. It cannot be denied that tails can rock dogs and affect global market expectations as to whether other central banks could also move in a more hawkish direction. From early February. During the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England switched from rate cuts until late 2022 to rate hikes. Meanwhile, investors have almost abandoned their bet on the European Central Bank’s further cut and instead raised it by 10 basis points. The end of 2023. Taper Negotiations Most rate hikes remain a bit far for major central banks, traditionally involved in the first bond purchases and other easing programs to dissolve. However, the story of tapering asset purchases is in fashion. Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo !. Finances that in an interview on Tuesday there may be points for future policy meetings where authorities can discuss shrinking purchases. Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice-Chair Randall Quall said Wednesday that it is important for central banks to discuss plans to reduce large-scale bond purchases in the coming months if the economy continues to be strong. It was. We plan to end support for it later this year. The Central Bank of Australia has set July as the deadline for deciding whether to extend a purchase. Norway is planning to start a hiking cycle and Iceland has already begun. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced last month that it would cut debt purchases as the economic recovery is expected to accelerate and could pave the way for rate hikes next year. Turning point Monetary policy shifts have begun, said Hong Kong-based Chief Economist Alicia Garcia Erero. Natixis’ Asia Pacific, who worked for the ECB and the International Monetary Fund, released a benchmark rate forecast on Wednesday by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand-for the first time in more than a year-showing that rates are starting to rise in mid-2022. I will. Indeed, this shift is still conditional. Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Oh said the bank’s outlook assumes that the economic recovery will continue as vaccines are deployed and pandemics are contained. Similarly, BOKs Lee said Thursday that the board unanimously agreed to keep interest rates at record lows amid continued pandemic uncertainty. Federal government Clarida also modified his remarks on employment data and how inflationary pressures occur. All central banks are showing policy moves in the euro area, where ECB board member Fabio Panetta said Wednesday that there was no change in the economic outlook to justify cuts in bond purchases. It is also true that this is not the case. In emerging markets, the shift is split. The Central Bank of Hungary said this week it was ready to tighten monetary policy, with Russia, Turkey and Brazil already raising rates. The People’s Bank of China has taken relatively disciplined stimulus measures, but other banks continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread. Growth differences are seen due to significant delays in the vaccination process in the emerging world and new waves. .. As the Federal Reserve Board begins to taper off, they will suffer double pain. (Updated by Bank of Korea Policy Announcement) More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news sources. 2021 Bloomberg LP

