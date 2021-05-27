Google Maps Brings More Tools to Sydney Stations





Google Maps is more than a navigation tool for drivers. Over the past few years, they have provided more features to assist those who use public transport or just walk. Train stations, especially the huge and busy stations of major cities, can be difficult to navigate, especially if you are not familiar with tourists and their location. Maps currently publishes street view images of Sydney’s 130 train stations and 12 subway stations, as well as detailed navigation routes for accessible routes.

Station Street View images allow you to virtually navigate interactive panoramic images, making it easy to find roads around the station when you finally get there. Also, if you are interested in the history and beauty of these stations, you can also view them from a map, such as the heritage-listed St. James station, views from Circular Quay and Mission Points, and very busy stations. There is. Para Amatta station.

The map also provides directions to accessible routes around the station. Find the best and most accessible entrances, exits, signs, routes, and travel times along the route. This is the first time Google has provided this information to Google Maps in Australia, but at this time only Sydney train and subway stations. Google also shares NSW’s transport and navigation directions to enable the government’s open data portal. I will publish this. The transportation industry and app developers will be able to access information and create their own solutions for more accessible transit travel.

If you’re in Sydney and want to access these navigation routes by station routes, enter your destination in Google Maps, whether mobile or desktop. Select the public transport icon, then select the route option you need, such as wheelchair access, fewer transfers, and fewer walks. If the route passes through a complex station, detailed navigation instructions will be displayed.

Hopefully this means that you just want to preview what will happen when these Google Maps tools become available at other stations in other countries as well. There is no news about the next city yet.

